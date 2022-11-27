ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial ahead of Week 12 game

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders honored legendary safety Sean Taylor with a statue ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons from FedEx Field.

Here’s the video of the unveiling courtesy of Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

As Jhabvala noted, the statue can be moved to Washington’s new stadium, wherever that may be in the near future.

Taylor’s family was on hand for the occasion, including his daughter Jackie, as they paid a visit to his preserved locker at FedEx Field on Sunday morning.

Also announced last week was the debut of the new Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise, which went on sale at the team store at FedEx Field and online at 11 a.m. ET. All of the proceeds will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives.

Here’s another look at the Taylor statue from the team, with pictures of daughter Jackie, his father Pedro and other family members.

What do you think, Washington fans?

