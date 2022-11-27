ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home. Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Media briefing on Johns Island fire

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Hundreds attend funeral for athlete and Lowcountry native Lavel Davis Jr.

Hundreds attend funeral for athlete and Lowcountry native Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Hanahan are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a report of ‘shots fired’ off Fort Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m. Spent shell casings were found at the scene along with a vehicle that had been struck by […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man, 89, arrested after pointing gun at wife’s head

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested an 89-year-old man on domestic violence charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at his wife’s head. Lee McCaskill is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Stolen pot-bellied pig recognized by firefighter after N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston say a pot-bellied pig who was stolen over Thanksgiving weekend has been returned. “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the Charleston Animal Society’s barn, has been returned to the shelter after the man who took her confessed, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say a secure hold at Summerville High School was lifted about 90 minutes after it was put in place. A message sent to parents at 11:45 a.m. Thursday states the school was released from the hold and the school would continue with its regular school day, including all school activities.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a pair of charges connected with an attempt to sexually exploit an underage child, the state’s attorney general’s office says. Matthew Robert Jordan, 38, is charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

35 Free Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Family Destination Guide has just published this beautiful video of 35 free things to do in Charleston, SC, and surrounding areas. Charleston is an elegant and charming place that ensures an unforgettable trip for your family and friends. You have tons of things to do in this city without worrying about your budget, such as free-access routes for you to bike through, walking on picturesque seashores, window shopping on trendy street markets, and checking out free-access events in museums.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Atkins Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead. According to NCPD, officers responded to Atkins Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. for a possible burglary/car break in. Upon arrival, officers found a man “who had a wound consistent with a gunshot.” He […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

