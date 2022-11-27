Family Destination Guide has just published this beautiful video of 35 free things to do in Charleston, SC, and surrounding areas. Charleston is an elegant and charming place that ensures an unforgettable trip for your family and friends. You have tons of things to do in this city without worrying about your budget, such as free-access routes for you to bike through, walking on picturesque seashores, window shopping on trendy street markets, and checking out free-access events in museums.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO