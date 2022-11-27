Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern
Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern
live5news.com
Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
live5news.com
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home. Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on...
counton2.com
Media briefing on Johns Island fire
Media briefing on Johns Island fire
counton2.com
Hundreds attend funeral for athlete and Lowcountry native Lavel Davis Jr.
Hundreds attend funeral for athlete and Lowcountry native Lavel Davis Jr.
live5news.com
Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him. Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Hanahan are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a report of ‘shots fired’ off Fort Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m. Spent shell casings were found at the scene along with a vehicle that had been struck by […]
Charleston man, 89, arrested after pointing gun at wife’s head
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested an 89-year-old man on domestic violence charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at his wife’s head. Lee McCaskill is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to […]
abcnews4.com
Missing teenager last seen Wednesday found safe, Charleston police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): Charisma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston police need your help finding Charisma Murray, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday, November 30. Police reported Murray was last seen by her family and friends yesterday in the Charleston area.
live5news.com
Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.
live5news.com
Stolen pot-bellied pig recognized by firefighter after N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston say a pot-bellied pig who was stolen over Thanksgiving weekend has been returned. “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the Charleston Animal Society’s barn, has been returned to the shelter after the man who took her confessed, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.
live5news.com
Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say a secure hold at Summerville High School was lifted about 90 minutes after it was put in place. A message sent to parents at 11:45 a.m. Thursday states the school was released from the hold and the school would continue with its regular school day, including all school activities.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday. Herman Reed Jr., 61, from North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound on Atkins Street at approximately 11:05 p.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers were...
live5news.com
Summerville High School on ‘secure hold’ while police investigate threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say Summerville High School has been placed on a “secure hold” while police investigate a threat received at the school. The message, sent to parents just after 10:15 a.m. states the Summerville Police Department is investigating the threat. The school...
City of Charleston, bar owners and Intellicheck unveil new ID scanner trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Businesses and the City of Charleston are joining together to launch a pilot program to crackdown on underage drinking with the help of Intellicheck and Explore Charleston. The program costs 40,000 dollars, lasts six months and is a partnership with the ID scanner company Intellicheck. There are 31 spaces for participating businesses […]
live5news.com
Charleston man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a pair of charges connected with an attempt to sexually exploit an underage child, the state’s attorney general’s office says. Matthew Robert Jordan, 38, is charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with...
charlestondaily.net
35 Free Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Family Destination Guide has just published this beautiful video of 35 free things to do in Charleston, SC, and surrounding areas. Charleston is an elegant and charming place that ensures an unforgettable trip for your family and friends. You have tons of things to do in this city without worrying about your budget, such as free-access routes for you to bike through, walking on picturesque seashores, window shopping on trendy street markets, and checking out free-access events in museums.
counton2.com
Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Atkins Street
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead. According to NCPD, officers responded to Atkins Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. for a possible burglary/car break in. Upon arrival, officers found a man “who had a wound consistent with a gunshot.” He […]
