Commanders' Week 12 inactives vs. Falcons

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s headlined by some big names.

Defensive end Chase Young [knee], wide receiver Dax Milne [foot] and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste [ankle] are inactive for Sunday’s game due to injuries.

Young was activated to the 53-man roster last week but isn’t quite ready for game action. St-Juste injured his ankle last week in the win over the Texans. Milne, Washington’s primary punt returner, injured his foot last week.

Also inactive for Washington on Sunday are rookie guard Chris Paul and linebacker De’Jon Harris.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, who had missed the previous four games with a foot injury, was moved to injured reserve Friday, freeing up a roster spot. Holcomb will now miss a minimum of four more games before he is eligible to return.

