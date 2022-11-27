Read full article on original website
NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully bring viewers to the 2022 El Dorado Christmas Parade
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully were live at the El Dorado Christmas Parade in El Dorado, Ark. The event featured Scott Innes who is the voice of Scooby-Doo. The parade route is provided in the slideshow below.
New surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center speaks at Camden Lions Club on November 30
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Cimenga Tshibaka, a new general surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center, spoke about his time in South Arkansas at the Camden Lions Club’s meeting on November 30, 2022. Dr. Cimenga was introduced by Joe Michael Givens, corporate compliance officer for OCMC. Givens said,...
Senator Joyce Elliot announced as speaker for SAU Tech’s 2023 Black History Celebration
EAST CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden, Ark., is announcing its lineup and schedule for the 2023 Black History Celebration, and the school has announced that Senator Joyce Elliot will be the guest speaker for the event. Elliot is a native Arkansan, from the...
Magnolia Christmas Parade/SAU Celebration of Lights tonight
The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight. Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain. Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County...
Toy Run in El Dorado happening December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The A State Boys MC El Dorado Chapter is hosting its 7th annual Toy Run on December 3, 2022. The Toy Run will be benefitting The Call in Union County. Participants need to bring either a $10 toy or a $10 donation to participate...
Street light repair becomes an issue among Camden City Council
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to many comments made at the Camden City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, streetlights seems to be an issue between the city of Camden, Ark., and Entergy. During the meeting, Alderman Laurence Askew inquired about the condition of street lights in the city.
Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt happening December 2 in Camden
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is hosting a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on December 2, 2022. The free event is for children 10 years and younger and will feature over 700 candy canes hidden throughout downtown for the kids to find. Special colored candy canes will...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
Magnolia-Crossett games will start at 6 p.m.
The schedule for tonight's non-conference basketball games between Magnolia and Crossett at Panther Arena has changed. The junior varsity game has been cancelled. The ninth-grade boys' game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boy's game. Magnolia is the defending state Class 4A basketball champion. This is the...
PHS named High ELA school
PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Prescott High School for being named HIGH ELA GROWTH: HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL (Southwest Region). Prescott High School has been recognized by the Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school that has a high percentage of students participating in free and reduced meal programs but is Beating the Odds because students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire. The OEP creates an annual report entitled Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, recognizing schools with high student growth. The OEP thinks growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that our school is having on students.
Hope police post arrests
The Hope Police Department has posted their recent arrests. On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR.
Warren arrest report for November 21-28, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
Raytheon gets $84 million extension for projectiles
The East Camden site for Raytheon Missiles and Defense will share part of a contract to supply the U.S. Army with more 155mm Excalibur Ib projectiles. The company was awarded Tuesday an $84,087,924 modification to an existing contract. In addition to East Camden, work will be performed at 22 sites...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
