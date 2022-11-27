Read full article on original website
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know about the Dolphins
The 49ers play extremely well when they know their opponent -- they're undefeated against the NFC West. But when they face a team outside their division, they're just 3-4. This Sunday, they'll play another team they don't know so well -- the Miami Dolphins. To help the 49ers find out more about them, I asked AllDolphins Editor Alain Poupart five questions:
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
Staff & Graph Podcast: Take a Hintz
On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast, Mike and Jesse dive into the Roope Hintz contract extension in Dallas (06:04-12:42), Sidney Crosby's unreal start to the season (12:42-24:49), and the recent trend of goalies knocking nets off (24:49-31:26). The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
Miguel Cabrera: ‘Goodbye to Baseball’
Texas Rangers fans will want to mark June 26-29 on their calendars if they want to see Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera at Globe Life Field in 2023. Cabrera announced on Monday that 2023 is likely to be his last year in pro baseball. The Tigers will visit the Rangers...
Mavs’ Defense Nonexistent in Disappointing Loss to NBA-Worst Pistons
Heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, we knew things would be tough for the Dallas Mavericks despite them playing the worst team in the league. Here is an excerpt from our game preview earlier in the day:. Coming off a thrilling, slump-busting win...
Former Dodger Great Makes Latino Baseball Hall of Fame
The Dodgers have sent another member into the Latino Hall of Fame as Manny Mota's baseball career lands him among the greatest to play the game and will forever be immortalized for his talents. Mota spent 20 seasons in the league including 12 seasons with the Dodgers where he earned his only All-Star appearance in 1973.
Former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard continues impressive NBA rookie season with buzzer-beater
As a second-round pick on a team that many expected to purge into rebuild mode, Andrew Nembhard’s impact on a young and frisky Indiana Pacers squad has steadily grown since opening night. After coming off the bench to start the season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball point guard started...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively
The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down. Speaking...
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Indiana Pacers embarrassed by Sacramento Kings in worst loss of season
SACRAMENTO — The Indiana Pacers have had a few losses this season where they looked inferior to their opponent. But they had not yet had a game where they got outclassed or embarrassed wire to wire. They've typically been able to find success for at least a small portion of every game.
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
Blue Jays 2022 BBWAA Awards: Ethan & Mitch’s Picks
The Toronto Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released its year-end Blue Jays awards Thursday. In a fractured vote, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. narrowly won the 'Position Player of the Year' award. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah unanimously won the 'Pitcher of the Year' hardware, and Ross Stripling won the 'Most Improved Player' award.
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
Dodgers Rumors: Should Fans Be Concerned Clayton Kershaw Signing Isn’t Official?
While the loss of Tyler Anderson hurts the Dodgers pitching staff, some of that pain was alleviated when it was announced the team and Clayton Kershaw agreed to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Kershaw wanted a short term contract and all looked well, but there seems to be a hiccup with the signing.
Report: Rangers After Mariners OF
The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday. The other team is the Boston Red Sox, though there are other teams that are still in the mix. With the Winter Meetings coming...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Pinpoints Where Monday Night’s Fourth Quarter Went Very Wrong
Your Los Angeles Lakers struggled to contain the visiting Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter of a very winnable game on Monday. Everything ultimately came down to the contest's closing seconds. Rookie reserve guard Andrew Nembhard was able to exploit a defensive mistake and nail a game-winning, buzzer-beating triple.
