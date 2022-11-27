ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Colts Primetime Preview, Injury Update: Dallas Players Sick?

The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even with the rest, though...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice

Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
COLORADO STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO

