SACRAMENTO — For the first time since he was a rookie, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis will go against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The first two times Sabonis went against Indiana, he was a first-year player and had not established himself in the NBA. After that season, he was traded to the Pacers, and that's when his career took off. The Lithuanian big man improved slowly over his first two campaigns with the blue and gold before becoming a starter.

