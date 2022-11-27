ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down. Speaking...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3. Caleb Martin...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Domantas Sabonis describes going against the Indiana Pacers for the first time since being traded

SACRAMENTO — For the first time since he was a rookie, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis will go against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The first two times Sabonis went against Indiana, he was a first-year player and had not established himself in the NBA. After that season, he was traded to the Pacers, and that's when his career took off. The Lithuanian big man improved slowly over his first two campaigns with the blue and gold before becoming a starter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice

Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers got a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, coming from 18 points down to win the game. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard, as it was their depth that stepped up and got it done. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
COLORADO STATE

