Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts on Sunday night.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

The former Duke star has been sensational to start the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field.

The Celtics are also the best team in the NBA, with a 15-4 record in their first 19 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week.

At home, they are 8-1 in the nine games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Tatum is only 24 years old and is coming off a season where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Once again, they look like a team who will be competing for an NBA Championship.

The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown is one of the best in the entire NBA, and they are coming off a game where they combined for 55 points and blew out the Sacramento Kings (122-104) on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have been off to a solid start to the season, with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the east and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 3-5 in the eight games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

