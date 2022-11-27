ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGIyR_0jP7kHyy00

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, they could be without one of their top players as star point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable ("Right Quadricep; contused").

The former Villanova star is in his first season with the Knicks after starting out his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

He has helped fill the major hole they had at point guard last season and is averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 assists per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 49.3% from the field and has scored at least 27 points in each of the last three games.

The Knicks come into the night with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 4-4 record at home in the eight games they have hosted in Manhattan.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, but last year they finished as the 11th seed and missed the postseason.

With Brunson, there is no question that they should be able to compete for a top-ten seed.

As for the Grizzlies, they enter the game with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games, which has them tied for the third seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-6 record in the ten games they have played outside of Tennessee.

