krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
actionnewsnow.com
Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail towards officer
CORNING, Calif. — A man was arrested after Corning Police say he threw a Molotov cocktail toward an officer on Wednesday. It started just after 5:30 p.m. when officers say they heard a loud banging coming from outside the police department on Third St., then saw 32-year-old Cassidy Russ walking towards Solano St.
krcrtv.com
Good samaritan and motorcyclist killed on I-5 in Anderson on Thanksgiving identified
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office released the names of both the motorcyclist who was killed after crashing with a deer and the good Samaritan who stopped to help and was hit and killed by another car on Interstate 5 in Anderson on Thanksgiving night. According to...
krcrtv.com
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Authorities looking for suspect after officer-involved shooting, school lockdowns lifted
Police say they are investigating a possible assault on an State Alcohol and Beverage Control officer. Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested on ID theft, drug charges in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after agents found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and potential identity theft evidence in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said it served a search warrant at an apartment on Coral Circle Way on Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
actionnewsnow.com
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
krcrtv.com
One man dead after a fatal shooting in Chico, Sunday night
CHICO, Calif. — Chico Police Department (CPD) reported on a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday night. On the 800 Block of E. 16 Street a subject was shot according to CPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to fire at Shingletown Dump
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 7 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire burning at the Shingletown Dump. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, the fire has been confirmed as two large piles of logging debris. Officials said their crews are remaining...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
