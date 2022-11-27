Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
trentondaily.com
American Repertory Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to Patriots Theater
Patriots Theater at the War Memorial will host the American Repertory Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will be the accompanist for the evening, bringing Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies to life. The Trenton Children’s Chorus will also be performing, giving our city’s up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. Tickets for the performance are available at the following pricing:
trentondaily.com
The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022
With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
Community News
Ashanti Ross finds a musical voice with Trenton Youth Orchestra
Editor's note: The Trenton Youth Orchestra comprises Trenton Central High School musicians who rehearse weekly, guided by students from Princeton University. The profile below tells the story of one of the orchestra’s student musicians. Ashanti Ross has the kind of stage presence that arrests you with its unassuming regality....
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
New Morrisville Distillery Pays Homage to the Area’s Rich History with Traditional Cocktails, Friendly Service
The new establishment pays homage to the local area and traditional fare at similar distilleries. A new distillery in Bucks County is using their business to remind locals and visitors of the important history that the area has within it. Ashlynn Distillery, located at 32 West Bridge Street in Morrisville,...
philasun.com
Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street at the age of 83. A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness. He was a force within the Philadelphia community.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
trentondaily.com
Passage Theatre Company Presents “A Christmas Carol”
This winter, the Passage Theatre Company is bringing their one-of-a-kind production of A Christmas Carol to the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 East Front St., Trenton, NJ). The holiday classic will be performed December 9th-11th, offering four shows in total. The schedule for this year is as follows:. Friday, December 9th:...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Ex-Marine who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 14 days in prison
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Burlington County man to 14 days behind bars for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of North Hanover Township, who was an active duty U.S. Marine until 2020, will serve the 14 days intermittently, a sentence that is usually served on weekends or other non-consecutive times, records show. Details of the timeframe were not immediately available.
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept Secret
As someone who likes a wide range of music, I often find myself having a hard time with actually being able to get records. Record stores are few and far between these days. Even when there are records available for sale, they tend to be the ones that are fairly new or incredibly mainstream.
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
phl17.com
Lillo’s Tomato Pies features Trenton’s favorite homemade sandwiches and pizza
Hainesport, New Jersey is home to many restaurants. However, Lillo’s Tomato Pies co-owner John Paxia says Lillo’s is more than just a restaurant. “I consider us a lifestyle,” he beams. “It’s food that we would make right out of our kitchen,” his wife and Lillo’s co-owner, Lisa, chimes in.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area
TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Fantastic New Restaurant “Sad Boyz” Open in New Gretna, NJ
If you live in Southern Ocean County or Burlington County and you are heading to work down Route 9, maybe on the way to the Garden State Parkway, one stop you want to make is breakfast or lunch at the new Sad Boyz. There is no shortage of "pork roll"...
eastside-online.org
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
