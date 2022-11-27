ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

American Repertory Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to Patriots Theater

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial will host the American Repertory Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will be the accompanist for the evening, bringing Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies to life. The Trenton Children’s Chorus will also be performing, giving our city’s up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. Tickets for the performance are available at the following pricing:
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022

With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Ashanti Ross finds a musical voice with Trenton Youth Orchestra

Editor's note: The Trenton Youth Orchestra comprises Trenton Central High School musicians who rehearse weekly, guided by students from Princeton University. The profile below tells the story of one of the orchestra’s student musicians. Ashanti Ross has the kind of stage presence that arrests you with its unassuming regality....
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Passage Theatre Company Presents “A Christmas Carol”

This winter, the Passage Theatre Company is bringing their one-of-a-kind production of A Christmas Carol to the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 East Front St., Trenton, NJ). The holiday classic will be performed December 9th-11th, offering four shows in total. The schedule for this year is as follows:. Friday, December 9th:...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Marine who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 14 days in prison

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Burlington County man to 14 days behind bars for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of North Hanover Township, who was an active duty U.S. Marine until 2020, will serve the 14 days intermittently, a sentence that is usually served on weekends or other non-consecutive times, records show. Details of the timeframe were not immediately available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area

TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

