Jacksonville, FL

'Dreams come true': Grayson Howard celebrates All American honors, historic career at Jackson

By Juston Lewis, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

Grayson Howard celebrated his All-American Bowl selection on Saturday surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates at Kevin Sullivan Field. But first, he had something to do on Friday night.

The four-star rated linebacker went to Skinner-Barco Stadium to cheer on future South Carolina teammate and fellow Super 11 selection, Connor Cox, as Bolles advanced to the Class 2M semifinals as the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1 champions.

Howard cheered on Cox as he scored a pivotal fourth-quarter touchdown for the Bulldogs against Raines , and on Saturday morning, Cox was in attendance as Howard had his big moment.

“I’m mad proud of him,” Cox said after the ceremony. “I’ve gotten to know him pretty well over the past couple of months. I’m excited for him. He came to my game last night. That means a lot. I had to come out and show love today. He’s just a great person. Everyone loves him. [In] South Carolina, he’s already king down there. Everyone loves him.”

Howard is a standard setter for future of Jackson football

The sentiments shared by Cox were echoed by every speaker during the ceremony. One by one, coaches shared stories and lauded his efforts to land in the position he’s in today.

“He’s the type of guy that people want to come out and support him because you know that if you were the one sitting down at the table, he’d be the first one out here for you,” Jackson’s recruiting coordinator Bubba Horne said. During the event Horne and Howard each referenced each other as a best friend during the recruiting process.

The two shared countless hours traveling to visit college programs and shared many memories.

“He’s the number one teammate, the number one friend, the number one player, he’s the number one guy,” Horne continued. “He’s definitely a guy that in this program, we’re all going to miss for sure. Since we got here three years ago, he’s kind of been our whole corner stone to this whole process of rebuilding.”

Howard helped lead a resurgence on Main Street, boosting the Tigers to an 8-3 record and District 1-2M championship during the 2022 season. His senior season statistics were through the roof, logging 188 total tackles with 18 for a loss, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.

He was an anchor on one of the stingiest defenses in Jacksonville. The Tigers held Florida opponents to an average of 11.6 points per game as Jackson reeled off a streak of nine consecutive wins during the regular season.

“I'm thankful to be able to set the standard. The standard for how Jackson football, as a player, should be played,” Howard said on Saturday. “You know, just work your tail off. Humbly, work your tail off and everything's gonna pay off.”

South Carolina a perfect place for the future

It looked like South Carolina had the inside track to land multiple Jacksonville-area players during the early parts of the summer. The Gamecocks did their due diligence and made sure to offer most of the top prospects in Northeast Florida, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

But as the chips began to fall, many players landed with the nearby Florida Gators instead of the Gamecocks. Not Howard.

Holding offers from all over the country, the Jackson linebacker chose South Carolina as his home for the future. It was a decision described as “perfect” by Howard on Saturday.

“Just being away from home, you know. You’ve got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said when asked what stood out about the Gamecocks. “I knew that I just wanted to move out of the state and experience something new or get a feel for something different. But when I got up there, it felt like home. All the staff, the players, the fans. I mean, it's perfect.”

South Carolina closed out the regular season by beating top-10 rated teams on consecutive weekends. With a solid group of recruits in waiting, it’s not far-fetched to see Howard leading another resurgence in Columbia in a few years.

As for his time on Main Street, as it ends, he took a look around Kevin Sullivan Field on Saturday. Surrounded by coaches, teammates and family members, Howard was brimming with gratefulness.

In what’s likely one of his last moments at the stadium, he had a final message.

“I enjoyed every part of it. The highs and lows. I can't thank God enough for putting me at this school and putting me through this process,” Howard said while reflecting. “This process built a champion. These type of things are gonna last a lifetime and I can't wait to embark on this new journey.”

Howard will be playing in the Adidas All American Bowl on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It’s one of the highest honors for high school football players with only 100 of the top prospects in the nation being selected to compete in the game.

Howard will compete along with Super 11 selections Samuel Singleton (Fleming Island), Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian) and Jordan Hall (Westside), who were all selected from Jacksonville to play in the prestigious game.

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Dreams come true': Grayson Howard celebrates All American honors, historic career at Jackson

