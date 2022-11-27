Huntington University seeks to dismiss sex discrimination lawsuit filed by former runners

In the wake of allegations by former Huntington University cross country runners of sexual misconduct and possible doping in the women's program, the university has filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of two survivors, Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson.

IndyStar first reported in October the runners' allegations of sexual misconduct and doping by the university's cross country coach Nicholas Johnson, which they said university officials knew about.

The lawsuit filed Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana alleged criminal battery by Johnson and negligence by his wife, assistant coach Lauren Johnson, as well as assistant coach Curtis Hines, Huntington University and other school officials. It also accused Huntington of Title IX violations, which are breaches of the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in schools. The lawsuit alleged female runners were subjected to different treatment than males runners.

The university, in its Nov. 23 motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claimed that because the case was filed in federal court, the only issue in question is whether the university is liable for a federal Title IX violation.

"Despite making hundreds of detailed allegations in their Complaint, the Plaintiffs have utterly failed to allege within their narrative the fundamental and necessary facts sufficient to plausibly plead a Title IX violation," the motion reads.

The university said other issues in the lawsuit pertain to state law and, if the runners want to pursue them, they must refile the case in state court rather than federal court.

The complaint, filed on behalf of the two women in September, stated they were victims of a coach who "gave Larry Nassaresque massages all the while acting like Lance Armstrong’s Tour de France pharmacist injecting unknown substances into" their bodies.

"His name is Nicholas Johnson," the lawsuit stated, "and he should be in prison."

The lawsuit also said the alleged doping scheme at Huntington resembled the Oregon program used by Alberto Salazar, a track coach sanctioned for doping and sexual misconduct.

It alleged that the university, as well as assistant coaches Lauren Johnson and Hines, and other school officials knew about the misconduct.

Nicholas Johnson was fired in 2020 after being arrested on four felony charges related to his involvement with a high school girl. Johnson, who grew up in Huntington and ran for the Foresters, pleaded guilty to felony identity deception in 2021 after the victim refused to cooperate with police. He served 30 days of a two-year sentence.

IndyStar previously reported that by the summer of 2020, Huntington North High School officials had grown concerned about activities of the local college coach. They met with Johnson to discuss potential recruiting violations and gossip “about the constant flow of students in and out of Mr. Johnson’s residence,” according to the police report.

The university claimed in the motion filed Nov. 23 that when they became aware of allegations against Nicholas Johnson, it acted quickly to remove him from his position at the university.

After Huntington fired Nicholas Johnson, the school named his wife, Lauren Johnson, to succeed him as the women's cross country coach. Lauren Johnson and Hines, an assistant coach under both Johnsons, were suspended by the university after the lawsuit was filed.

