Wichita Falls, TX

Lady Mustangs keep showing improvement in Fantasy of Lights

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
It wasn’t the result City View wanted Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs couldn't stop Canadian from winning a second straight Fantasy of Lights small-school girls championship. The seventh-ranked Lady Cats defeated No. 24 City View, 45-23, in defense of their title.

But it’s the No. 24 that still stands out most from that sentence.

It’s been a long time since the Lady Mustangs have been viewed as a top 25 team.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of our kids,” City View coach Heath Aldrich said. “Most of these girls I’ve worked with since they were eighth graders when I got here. They’re great kids who work hard. It’s their work ethic that makes this possible.”

While Canadian pulled away in the second half, City View fared well against the Lady Cats for the game’s first 16 minutes. Canadian led 14-10 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. City View struggled offensively in the second half, scoring just eight points.

But the Lady Mustangs are playing without Kyra Taylor, a key piece on both ends of the floor. Emarei Brandon has led the team in scoring throughout the season, but it was Ayawna Whiteside and Amani McKinney earning all-tournament honors this weekend.

“We just went on a lull there in the second half. We had a chance to keep them close in the third quarter and missed some easy buckets and free throws,” Aldrich said. “When you play a good team like that, they’re going to capitalize. Canadian crashed the boards and pushed the floor in transition. That’s where it got away from us.”

Aldrich is entering his third season leading the Lady Mustangs and saw progress from his first to second year, although it didn’t lead to a postseason berth. City View hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. It’s the only time the Lady Mustangs have qualified for the postseason.

Aldrich plans for that to change this season, although he’s not looking that far ahead.

“Shoot, right now, our focus is just trying to win the next game,” Aldrich said. “We’ve got to keep getting better every day at practice. We want to be in the mix in the district. That’s our mindset. But right now, we’re just trying to stay focused on each game and practice.”

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Canadian 45, City View 23

Canadian – Krehbiel 9, Tana Davis 10, Dadams 2, Cavalier 2, Brooklyn Cochran 22.

City View – Brandon 2, Whiteside 8, McKinney 6, Cave 2, C. Pennington 3, Blackmon 2.

Canadian 14 6 14 11 -45

City View 10 5 2 6 -23

Free throws – (Ca) 14-23, (CV) 5-10. 3-pointers – (Ca) 1 (Cochran), (CV) None.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS

Friday’s Pool Play

Pool A – Haskell, Perryton, Hirschi

Pool B – Canadian, WFHS, Anson

Pool C – Hereford, City View, Millsap

Pool D – Canyon West Plains, Quanah

8:30 a.m. – WFHS 36, Archer City 35; Haskell 62, Hirschi 16

10 a.m. – City View 37, Millsap 28

1 p.m. – Perryton 55, Hirschi 20; Canadian 86, WFHS 19

4 p.m. – Hereford 47, Millsap 41; Quanah 46, West Plains 42

5:30 p.m. – Canadian 92, Archer City 22; Haskell 39, Perryton 24

8:30 p.m. – City View 47, Hereford 44

Saturday

Gold Bracket

Game 1 – Canadian 39, Haskell 30

Game 2 – City View 49, Quanah 30

Game 3 – Third-place, Haskell 43, Quanah 33

Game 4 – Championship, Canadian 45, City View 23

Silver Bracket

Game 1 – Perryton 51, WFHS 18

Game 2 – Hereford 50, West Plains 14

Game 3 – Third-place, West Plains 59, WFHS 31

Game 4 – Championship, Hereford 50, Perryton 36

Bronze Round Robin

8:30 a.m. – Archer City 31, Hirschi 13

1 p.m. – Millsap 38, Hirschi 13

5:30 p.m. – Millsap 50, Archer City 23

