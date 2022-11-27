ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin has hired Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to take over as coach of the football program

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

MADISON – Luke Fickell, who starred at Ohio State, later coached there and has developed Cincinnati into arguably the marquee program in the American Athletic Conference, is Wisconsin's new head football coach.

"I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison," athletic director Chris McIntosh said Sunday in a release. "Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics. "I have every confidence that he will respect and honor the foundation that has been set for our football program over the years while embracing the exciting opportunities ahead."

The UW Board of Regents on Sunday approved Fickell's contract. The details of that contract were not immediately available. Fickell was set to make $5 million this season, his sixth at Cincinnati. A source told the Journal Sentinel that UW officials were willing to pay at least $6 million per year.

He will be introduced as the new coach at a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family," Fickell said in a release. "This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh's vision for this program.

"There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Sources previously told the Journal Sentinel that McIntosh’s list of candidates was interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and Fickell.

Fickell, 49, had told UW officials he was not interested in the opening. However, multiple reports emerged Sunday morning suggesting UW had decided to pursue Fickell again to replace Paul Chryst, who was fired on Oct. 2.

Leonhard, 40, had publicly expressed his desire to take over as full-time head coach. A source close to the UW program said Sunday that Leonhard was blindsided and devastated by the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9kgz_0jP7iNLk00

“We have our work cut out for us," Leonhard said after UW's 23-16 loss to Minnesota on Saturday , "and hopefully I'm the person to lead us in that direction because I've got a lot of confidence I'll get it done.”

That confidence stemmed in part from Leonhard's resume as UW's defensive coordinator.

Leonhard joined Chryst's staff as secondary coach in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

From 2017 through last season, UW finished in the top five nationally in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times. During that time, their averages were 17.3 points per game allowed, No. 3 nationally; and 284.8 yards per game allowed, the No. 1 mark nationally.

His 2017 defense finished No. 2 nationally in total yards allowed (262.1 ypg), third in scoring defense (13.9 ppg), third in rushing defense (98.4 ypg) and No. 1 in pass efficiency defense (96.4 rating).

UW defeated Miami in the Orange Bowl to finish 13-1 that season, the most successful season in program history.

His 2019 defense posted four shutouts, making UW the first Big Ten team to achieve that feat since 1962. UW lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl to finish 10-4.

Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021 and thus became the first coach of a Group of 5 team to reach the playoff. He has compiled a 57-18 overall record with the Bearcats.

Cincinnati finished 13-1 last season, losing to Alabama, 27-6, in the Cotton Bowl .

Fickell received eight awards as national coach of the year last season. Those included the Home Depot National Coach of the Year, Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year, the Stallings Award, the Eddie Robinson Award and the Dodd Trophy.

The Bearcats finished 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference this season and are 9-3 overall. They played two Power 5 foes. They opened the season with a 31-24 loss to Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference and recorded a 45-24 victory over Indiana.

Fickell, a native of Columbus, Ohio, played for Ohio State from 1993-96 and coached there from 2002-16.

He served as interim head coach in 2011 and saw the Buckeyes upset UW in Columbus. The Buckeyes finished 3-5 in the Big Ten and 6-7 overall that season and Urban Meyer was hired as head coach.

Fickell stayed on the Buckeyes’ staff through the 2016 season before taking over the Cincinnati program.

Aranda, UW’s defensive coordinator from 2013-15, was intrigued by the idea of running UW’s program but is happy at Baylor. Leipold, a graduate assistant at UW from 1991-93 who had won at UW-Whitewater, Buffalo and at Kansas, was not offered the UW job.

"I am thrilled with our hire of Luke Fickell as the head football coach of the Badgers," UW Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a release. "He is a transformative hire for our program. "In addition to the success he has already experienced as National Coach of the Year in 2021 and steering a team into the College Football Playoff, he shares our values and appreciates the importance of the college experience for our student-athletes. "I am excited to see him help us build from our already solid foundation to reach even greater heights."

Editor's note: An early version of this story erroneously stated that Jim Leonhard decided the time commitment to run the UW football program as head coach was too much.

