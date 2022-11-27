Abused Great Dane puppies, mother rescued by cops from accused notorious torturer during NYC traffic stop

Seven abused Great Dane puppies and their “emaciated” mom were rescued from a car in Queens over the weekend — and their owner is an accused notorious animal torturer, cops and police sources say.

“Last night your 104 NCOs rescued this malnourished mother & her 7 puppies, after discovering the dogs inside a vehicle during a car stop on Woodhaven blvd,” the NYPD’s 104 Precinct wrote on Twitter .

“The owner was charged with several animal cruelty offenses. Mom & puppies are currently in the care of an animal hospital.”

The driver who cops pulled over was Ravon Service, the same person who was arrested last year on 20 counts of torturing animals, 20 counts of neglect of impounded animals and two counts of acting injurious to a child, a police source confirmed to The Post.

At that time, 20 dogs were saved from disgusting conditions in a Brooklyn apartment where dog “excrement” leaked through the ceiling into a child’s bedroom, according to police.

Then Saturday, officers pulled over Service, 27, around 2 p.m. on Woodhaven Boulevard because of a loud exhaust system on his vehicle, police said.

“Upon the car stop, officers observed an emaciated dog and several puppies in a container with no access to food, water or adequate space,” an NYPD rep said.

Seven puppies and their mother were rescued. NYPD

The mother was so malnourished her ribs could be seen sticking out. NYPD

Ravon Service faces charges of animal abuse and neglect. NYPD

Photos show that the dogs were crammed into a small plastic container and that the mother’s ribs were jutting out of her side.

Service was charged with eight counts of torture to an animal and eight counts of neglect of an impounded animal. He was also charged with seven counts of carrying an animal in a cruel manner and unreasonable noise, cops said.

In last year’s case, Service and three other people were also accused of attacking his landlord for reporting the alleged animal abuse.

“People like this should never see the light of day, yet we release them back to the public to continue their crimes,” city Councilman Robert Holden tweeted Sunday while sharing a report of Service’s alleged actions.