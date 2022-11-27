Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
fox56news.com
Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023. “We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”
fox56news.com
2 Clark County women accused in drowning death child
Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services. 2 Clark County women...
fox56news.com
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
WTVQ
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
WKYT 27
Georgetown leaders to vote on water rate increase
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Georgetown is weighing a controversial 61% water rate increase. Monday night, the city council held its first reading of the proposal. Several members of the community spoke to the council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase. Georgetown mayor Tom Prather told us this...
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
WKYT 27
WKYT is holding ‘Pack the Lobby’ drive for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is ‘packing the lobby’ for the holidays. All toys donated today go directly to Mission of Hope: an organization helping children in Appalachia. we’re collecting toys all day long.
Talks of changes to Scott County Detention Center on hold until new year
Changes could be coming to the Scott County Detention Center as county leaders work to address current capacity issues.
fox56news.com
Former Lexington police officer’s lawsuit against city dismissed by federal judge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A federal judge is dismissing a former Lexington police officers lawsuit against the city. Jervis Middleton was fired from the Lexington Police Department in February 2021 after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington in 2020. Middleton’s lawsuit alleged the...
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
WKYT 27
Fayette County school board member Christy Morris resigns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education is beginning the process to fill a vacancy following the resignation of board member Christy Morris. Morris was elected to the board in 2019 to represent District 1. The district covers areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. The school...
WKYT 27
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
WKYT 27
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
linknky.com
Amid local allegations of fraud, NKY general election results won’t be part of random audit
None of the counties whose general election results are scheduled to be audited are in NKY, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While some NKY candidates — and others around the state — alleged voter fraud, the audits are conducted randomly each election season and are not done as a result of suspected fraud.
Comments / 0