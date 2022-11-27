ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023. “We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 Clark County women accused in drowning death child

Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services. 2 Clark County women...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Berea food bank giving meals to last a week

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Georgetown leaders to vote on water rate increase

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Georgetown is weighing a controversial 61% water rate increase. Monday night, the city council held its first reading of the proposal. Several members of the community spoke to the council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase. Georgetown mayor Tom Prather told us this...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County school board member Christy Morris resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education is beginning the process to fill a vacancy following the resignation of board member Christy Morris. Morris was elected to the board in 2019 to represent District 1. The district covers areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. The school...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY

