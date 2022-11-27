Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
COLUMN: New Football Playoff System Is Gold For Moore League
When CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High, the playoff format bothered him. He felt like the Lancers were a good football team with good athletes and strong coaching–but because they were in the Moore League with Long Beach Poly, Lakewood was staked to the Division 1 playoffs, where the Jackrabbits competed.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 2
After two weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — — This week’s...
Boys’ Basketball: Cabrillo Rolls Past Anaheim
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Consistent intensity helped Cabrillo boys’ basketball get above .500 by beating Anaheim 73-51 at home on Tuesday night. That superior effort and energy was sparked by guard Deshon McMiller, who scored a game-high 24 points to go...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Harvard-Westlake, Girls’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
All-Moore League Football 2022
An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly Plays to Exciting Draw With Hart in Season Opener
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma today after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)
A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
Shot Motorist Crashes onto Sidewalk Pinning Transient Under Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A motorist was shot while driving eastbound on 6th Street just west of Towne Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area of Skid Row on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:00 a.m. The victim lost control and crashed onto a sidewalk, pinning a transient underneath the vehicle.
Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Whittier Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 27, on East Lorene Street… Read more "Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody"
theavtimes.com
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A 29-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced. The incident was reported around 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Coroner: Death of Man Whose Body Was Found on Freeway Shoulder Was Suicide
The death of a man whose body was found on a shoulder of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles has been classified as a suicide, authorities said today.
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
