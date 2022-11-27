ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

COLUMN: New Football Playoff System Is Gold For Moore League

When CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High, the playoff format bothered him. He felt like the Lancers were a good football team with good athletes and strong coaching–but because they were in the Moore League with Long Beach Poly, Lakewood was staked to the Division 1 playoffs, where the Jackrabbits competed.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 2

After two weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — — This week’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball: Cabrillo Rolls Past Anaheim

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Consistent intensity helped Cabrillo boys’ basketball get above .500 by beating Anaheim 73-51 at home on Tuesday night. That superior effort and energy was sparked by guard Deshon McMiller, who scored a game-high 24 points to go...
ANAHEIM, CA
The 562

All-Moore League Football 2022

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA
theavtimes.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 29-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced. The incident was reported around 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
