Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, of Elizabeth City, November 27
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kizen Alexander Saunders, November 27
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik of Elizabeth City, November 22
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik, age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on November 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born April 4, 1945 in Norfolk, VA to the late Peter John Stebok and Mildred Walthal McIvor Stebok, and she was married to the late Terry Gene Peserik for 35 years. Linda was a homemaker who loved God and was very involved in her church.
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
outerbanksvoice.com
Margaret H. Bland of Moyock, November 22
Margaret H. Bland, 80, passed away at home in her sleep on November 18, 2022 in Moyock, NC. Born in Pasquotank County in 1942 to Rascoe Bond Hunt and Margaret Jane Little, she grew up in Elizabeth City and at the family cottage on the Outer Banks in Nags Head, with her sisters Constance and Janie and brother Henry. She attended Elizabeth City High School and Carolina School of Commerce. In 1962 she married William C. Banks, the father of her two daughters, and the family lived in Elizabeth City, Greenville, NC, Augusta, GA, and Virginia Beach, VA. Her second husband, Charles A. Bland, with whom she lived in Norfolk and Chesapeake, VA, passed away in 2020.
outerbanksvoice.com
JoAnne C. Kelley of Grandy, November 24
JoAnne C. Kelley, 74 years young, passed away to her heavenly reward on Thanksgiving evening November 24, 2022 with her family present and after a long battle with autoimmune/blood disorders. JoAnne is survived by her mother, Ella Robertson Czepiel; brother, Theodore Czepiel; and sister-in-law, Betsy Czepiel; her loving husband, Walter; and daughter, Anne Carr and son-in-law Casey Carr; and wonderful granddaughters, Lauren, Elizabeth, Julia, and bonus granddaughter, Brieanna. Additionally, JoAnne is survived by many sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr., November 20
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr. died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Aydlett, NC home November 20, 2022. He was 70 years old and predeceased by his cherished wife, Alice several years ago. Sam was born in Hertford, North Carolina. In his youth, he was a gifted scholar and athlete. Eventually...
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
Lockdown lifted after threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City
Threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, N.C., police are on scene securing the school
outerbanksvoice.com
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk’s Florence Bowser Elementary goes into lockdown due to disruptive person on school grounds
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Florence Bowser Elementary in Suffolk went into a code yellow lockdown on Thursday due to “an individual displaying disruptive behavior” on the school’s campus. Principal Dr. Shalise Taylor says the person was outside the school building, but on school grounds. No threats...
southernladymagazine.com
Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina
In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
Comments / 0