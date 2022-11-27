Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
See Road Closures Due To Events In Dutchess County
This weekend will be the beginning of the many holiday celebration around the Hudson Valley. We have so many communities in the Hudson Valley that deck the halls in order to bring holiday joy to all of us, and most of the celebration kick-off this weekend. Various parades and light...
New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home, Many Hurt
A school bus with many Hudson Valley children on board crashed into a house. A number are seriously injured in what's called a "mass causality" crash. On Thursday, Dec. 1. around 9 a.m. police in Rockland County began investigating a school bus accident with over 20 children on board. School...
Exclusive: What’s Behind the Curtain at Newburgh’s New Casino?
In 2021, Resorts World Casino announced their plans to open an Orange County location in the slowly-deteriorating Newburgh Mall. While they began hiring this summer and shared their plans to open this fall, the doors have remained closed as construction continues in private. What's Going on Behind Closed Doors?. There's...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Thrillist
This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week
It seems paradise is just a two hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that. Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Road closed in New Paltz
The New Paltz fire department updates the community on a road closed and wires down in the road. Springtown Road is closed from Mountain Rest Road to Kleinkill Road.
followsouthjersey.com
Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures
Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
Hudson Valley City In Search Of Blue 35-Foot Christmas Tree
When we think about getting a Christmas tree, do we think about what color we would get? Typically, we head to the store or a local Christmas tree farm and grab a Christmas tree in green. However, in stores, there may be other options such as white or silver. It...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home
A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2