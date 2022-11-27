ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice

South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Benzinga

Economic Slowdown, Favorable Policies Boost Two Vocational Educators

China Education Group’s revenue rose 29% in its latest fiscal year, while its profit was up by a similar 31.5% on favorable policy and economic conditions. China New Higher Education’s revenue rose 24.6% in its latest fiscal year, but its profit was up just 6.5% as its costs jumped and student enrollment fell slightly.
Benzinga

Noah Holdings Lowers Profit Forecast Amid Market Turmoil, Pandemic Lockdowns

Noah Holdings revised down its non-GAAP annual net profit forecast from a maximum of 1.55 billion yuan to a minimum of 1 billion yuan, as it posted its third consecutive quarterly revenue drop. The company is expanding overseas and reducing the number of cities where it operates on the Chinese...
Benzinga

Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
ALABAMA STATE
Benzinga

Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy