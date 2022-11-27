Read full article on original website
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Economic Slowdown, Favorable Policies Boost Two Vocational Educators
China Education Group’s revenue rose 29% in its latest fiscal year, while its profit was up by a similar 31.5% on favorable policy and economic conditions. China New Higher Education’s revenue rose 24.6% in its latest fiscal year, but its profit was up just 6.5% as its costs jumped and student enrollment fell slightly.
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? 'If You Fail, You Will Be Killed,' Says Palantir CEO Alex Karp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Putin has underestimated his enemies. Now the Russian President is backed into a corner "where the corner is: if you fail, you will be killed." In a rare address to the nation in September, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia.
Noah Holdings Lowers Profit Forecast Amid Market Turmoil, Pandemic Lockdowns
Noah Holdings revised down its non-GAAP annual net profit forecast from a maximum of 1.55 billion yuan to a minimum of 1 billion yuan, as it posted its third consecutive quarterly revenue drop. The company is expanding overseas and reducing the number of cities where it operates on the Chinese...
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 2%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US Jobs Data
Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Friday morning as investors and traders remained cautious ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data — a key factor that will determine the Federal Reserve’s future course of action. The benchmark Hang Seng fell 0.35% as shares of Alibaba rose over 2%, while Meituan jumped over 3%. Nio shares opened over 2% lower.
Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
