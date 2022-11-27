ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Jury seated for man charged with Kaukauna child killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for a Manitowoc man charged with killing his two young children in Kaukauna almost 3 years ago. A jury of 10 men and 5 women, including the alternates, will hear the case of Matthew Beyer. Beyer, 38, is charged with two...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse

CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Leavy-Carter appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawyers filed court papers indicating they plan to use a human trafficking defense for one of the two people charged in a Kaukauna man’s murder. Tanya Stammer, 30, is charged with party to the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and party to the crime of Armed Robbery in the death of 37-year-old Brian Porsche in March of 2021.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney General, Packers finish distributing Child ID kits through schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. To help parents protect their kids, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Green Bay Packers, and other sponsors teamed up to distribute a new tool to every student in the state. Thursday, a ceremony was held at Lambeau Field to celebrate the distribution of the last Child ID kits.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Green Bay police personnel case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A legal case between the Green Bay Professional Police Association and the City of Green Bay is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments over the removal of Andrew Weiss from his detective position in the Green Bay Police Department. Weiss...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gibraltar fire

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bellin Health and Gundersen Health merge

WISCONSIN STATE

