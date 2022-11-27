Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
6 Great Burger Places in Texas
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
🔒Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022
HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022. KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda returned to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. Read more. Anchor Daniella Guzman. Houston’s own Daniella Guzman returned to the Bayou City in...
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosts Special Needs Day this Saturday, Dec. 3 downtown Houston
HOUSTON – The season of giving is year-round for this rapper/humanitarian, and his giveback to the community only continues to grow. Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth is hosting his inaugural Special Needs Day for families in the city this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3. Trae and his team...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Houston SPCA shares graphic video of man throwing husky puppy from second-story balcony in east Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said it rescued a puppy Tuesday afternoon in east Houston after a man threw it from a second-story balcony. The husky pup landed on the concrete approximately 15 feet below. Video from the 13900 block of Victoria Street also shows the man returning back...
BARC to host Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday adoption event until Dec. 11
HOUSTON – Tis the season for giving, and it’s also a great time for giving a pet a new forever home. The City of Houston BARC is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to help find homes for pets during the annual “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event.
Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says
HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health. Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police...
Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’
HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss. Through December 31st, home shoppers can also...
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Mother frustrated with Conroe ISD says her son with autism is being set up to fail
CONROE, Texas – People have been moving to Texas from all over the country, and the Kirch family is no exception. They decided to relocate to the Houston area to give their three young boys a better quality of life. But now Peggy-Lynn Kirch says she is second-guessing their choice.
These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022
The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!. Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday...
Former Texas gymnastics coach accused of child indecency has ties to Houston area
Michael Spiller carved out a gymnastics coaching career that spanned several decades in Texas. Spiller, who turns 75 Friday, is now charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. He is currently being held in the Kendall County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The former coach has also been...
Free holiday meals: Check out food, assistance options for Houstonians in need this season
HOUSTON – Organizations across the city are hosting holiday meal distribution events to help Houstonians. Thousands of meals will be prepared and offered for free to those in need. Here are free meal events happening in Houston. (KPRC 2 will update this article as more opportunities are released.):. City...
NRG Park announces car parking will now be cashless starting this week
HOUSTON – This is important!. As in-person events continue to get underway, Houston’s NRG Park has announced it will be eliminating cash payments for parking on site. According to a spokesperson for the park, NRG will only accept card payments at the parking gates beginning Dec. 1. The...
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
Cypress area Girl Scouts say thief stole $2,000, purchased gift cards at Kroger
CYPRESS – Members of a Girl Scout troop in Cypress say they are heartbroken after having to cancel field trips after the troop leader says someone stole thousands of dollars they earned selling cookies over the past several years. They say it happened in broad daylight at Central Park...
Spring man believes thieves followed him from Galleria to Spring, stealing thousands worth of goods from his vehicle
SPRING – A ride home from the Galleria Mall on Black Friday ended with thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from the back of a family’s S.U.V., according to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. He suspects he was followed from valet parking at...
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m....
WANTED: Suspect kidnaps woman, leaves her son tied up in a closet in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is wanted after being accused of kidnapping a woman and tying up her son up in the closet in north Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Fredrick Wiltz, 56, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. On Wednesday,...
