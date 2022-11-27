ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022

The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!. Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

NRG Park announces car parking will now be cashless starting this week

HOUSTON – This is important!. As in-person events continue to get underway, Houston’s NRG Park has announced it will be eliminating cash payments for parking on site. According to a spokesperson for the park, NRG will only accept card payments at the parking gates beginning Dec. 1. The...
HOUSTON, TX

