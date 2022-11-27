ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town.

Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to a statement from the Select Board.

Gibbons has seven days to revoke his acceptance of the agreement. The town will not comment on the agreement during that period, but officials said in the release that they would release details of the agreement and an investigative report to the public after the revocation period expires.

After seven days, the town's select board plans to release details of the agreement and a report on the investigation, the report says.

“The Select Board and town administration wish to thank the members of the Wayland Police Department for their patience during this challenging period and would also like to thank the residents for their understanding throughout this process,” according to a statement from the town. “It is the Town’s sincere belief that the course taken was done in the best interests of the Town, the Police Department and the residents of Wayland.”

Boston 25 reached out to a man who identified himself as Gibbons’ son by telephone. He told Boston 25 that neither Gibbons nor his family has any comment.

Gibbons has been a part of the Wayland Police Department since 2002.

