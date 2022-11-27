ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wmar2news

How public transit is impacting older American's health care

BALTIMORE, Md. — From aging, unreliable public transit systems to crumbling sidewalks and streets, many older Americans are facing more hurdles than ever when it comes to receiving routine medical care. Dr. Jason Falvey studies physical rehabilitation at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine. Most of his patients...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Private company steps up to help Anne Arundel students without school bus

A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

DTLR opens a community storefront to support Baltimore City students

The athletic footwear and apparel retailer DTLR has opened a community storefront at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters’ Re-Engagement Center. The storefront was designed to give school-disconnected students a fresh start by supplying them with shoes and apparel as they prepare to re-enroll in school. The Re-Engagement center...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Giving Tuesday donations will go toward helping victims of human trafficking

Giving Tuesday donations can help victims of human trafficking find hope and healing in Maryland. The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Catherine's Cottage, an emergency safe house that provides shelter and other services to victims of human trafficking. "We let them know, 'You are loved, you can do whatever...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change hopes to raise more money to serve families

HALETHORPE, Md. — People from across the country are doing great things for their communities. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on those organizations. On Giving Tuesday, the show highlighted one of Maryland's best which has awarded almost 8,000 vehicles for the last 23 years. Vehicles for...
HALETHORPE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

What to Know About the 2022 Flu Season

The COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa already has a new priority at her forefront, the flu. Her representative, Adina Greenbaum, a physician at the Baltimore Health Department, indicated the situation has become urgent. “We’ve had significant increases in flu...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD

