Baltimore Times
The ‘Wright’ Medicine for Treating Diabetes and other Diseases Baltimore Native To Open New Medical Practice
Baltimore native Dr. Letitia J. Wright has made it her “practice” to treat people with diabetes, COPD, and other diseases. The Seton Keough High School graduate’s medical career include working at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians’ East Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar. On Saturday, December 3, 2022,...
Grandmother in Northwest Baltimore helping kids strengthen their reading skills
A grandmother in Northwest Baltimore is on a mission to help kids in her neighborhood learn how to read.
wmar2news
How public transit is impacting older American's health care
BALTIMORE, Md. — From aging, unreliable public transit systems to crumbling sidewalks and streets, many older Americans are facing more hurdles than ever when it comes to receiving routine medical care. Dr. Jason Falvey studies physical rehabilitation at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine. Most of his patients...
foxbaltimore.com
Private company steps up to help Anne Arundel students without school bus
A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.
baltimorefishbowl.com
DTLR opens a community storefront to support Baltimore City students
The athletic footwear and apparel retailer DTLR has opened a community storefront at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters’ Re-Engagement Center. The storefront was designed to give school-disconnected students a fresh start by supplying them with shoes and apparel as they prepare to re-enroll in school. The Re-Engagement center...
Wbaltv.com
VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center
It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Honor Rows: Old Line 4-H Club supports Harford County community
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A group from Harford County will be recognized for its outstanding community work at this weekend's Baltimore Ravens game. The Old Line 4-H Club will sit in an Honor Row on Sunday. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the organization in October. The group hosts meetings...
Wbaltv.com
Giving Tuesday donations will go toward helping victims of human trafficking
Giving Tuesday donations can help victims of human trafficking find hope and healing in Maryland. The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Catherine's Cottage, an emergency safe house that provides shelter and other services to victims of human trafficking. "We let them know, 'You are loved, you can do whatever...
Baltimore County launches community organization to revitalize Liberty Road
About $600,000 of federal COVID-related funds will be used to launch a community group to help revitalize the Liberty Road corridor in Randallstown.
Wbaltv.com
Towson University to bring back swipe donation program to help students with food insecurities
TOWSON, Md. — Towson University is committing to help students who are dealing with food insecurities. Estimates indicate almost 30% of college students don't have enough food to get by in a single week. At Towson University, that translates to one in four students who are potentially food insecure.
Wbaltv.com
Vehicles for Change hopes to raise more money to serve families
HALETHORPE, Md. — People from across the country are doing great things for their communities. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on those organizations. On Giving Tuesday, the show highlighted one of Maryland's best which has awarded almost 8,000 vehicles for the last 23 years. Vehicles for...
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
Wbaltv.com
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
Wbaltv.com
Federal lab testing confirms case of bird flu at poultry farm in Western Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal lab testing confirmed a case of bird flu at a farm in Western Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday, confirming the lab results that found a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a poultry farm in Washington County. MDA...
thegreyhound.org
What to Know About the 2022 Flu Season
The COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa already has a new priority at her forefront, the flu. Her representative, Adina Greenbaum, a physician at the Baltimore Health Department, indicated the situation has become urgent. “We’ve had significant increases in flu...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
