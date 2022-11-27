Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
WRAL
Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
WRAL
In 911 call from North Hills, man asks for help, says he shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — "I just shot him," a man calling 911 on Sunday night told Raleigh police dispatchers. Police responded to the report of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
Person dies after being hit by car in Raleigh
At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
neusenews.com
Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting
On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for Cumberland County man
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Theotheis Livingston. Livingston, 57, is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
WITN
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
neusenews.com
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
WITN
Police believe other vehicle ran stop sign in crash that killed Greene Central football player
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe the other driver ran a stop sign, killing a Greene Central High School football player this past weekend. Ayden Police Chief Chris Forehand said Jah’Tayvious Edwards was alone in his vehicle when it was hit just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
