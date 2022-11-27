ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma

SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting

On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Silver Alert issued for Cumberland County man

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Theotheis Livingston. Livingston, 57, is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday

On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

