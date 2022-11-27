ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Come-From-Behind Pacers Loss Represents Ignominious Moment In LeBron James History

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost in spectacular fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night. Having led at home by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, L.A. saw its offense devolve into haphazard jumper attempts from stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and the team also struggled on defensive switches. The team would ultimately fall, at the buzzer, to an Aaron Nembhard triple.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks approaching, Sixers center Joel Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available, as was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Embiid missed the Sixers’ last four matchups as he dealt with...
Wichita Eagle

Jalen McDaniels Aims to Build Off Career Night

Injuries in the NBA are hard to overcome, especially when you have a youthful roster like the Charlotte Hornets. With that though, coaches can find solace in the fact that they get to see that young talent mature and develop. One guy that is getting an extended look is Jalen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up

Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Wichita Eagle

Shake Milton Has a Fan in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray

In the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton to run their backcourt for the time being. Melton’s consistently been a key contributor for the Sixers throughout the year as he’s their primary backup ball-handler and a defensive standout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Versus Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without the star of their show when San Antonio visits the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has popped onto the injury report with a hip contusion and is out for the game. SGA has been the clear cut leader for OKC to begin the season...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed

Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are Returning Soon

The LA Clippers have been figuring out ways to win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team has become severely shorthanded. On Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, the team was missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Norman Powell. Fortunately, it looks like help is coming soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads

NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Staff & Graph Podcast: Take a Hintz

On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast, Mike and Jesse dive into the Roope Hintz contract extension in Dallas (06:04-12:42), Sidney Crosby's unreal start to the season (12:42-24:49), and the recent trend of goalies knocking nets off (24:49-31:26). The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.

