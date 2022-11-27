Read full article on original website
NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job
The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Here are the two Chiefs players who will have the 1st shot at returning punts Sunday
The Chiefs have their answer at punt returner, if only for the short-term, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub announced Thursday that wide receiver Justin Watson and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie will get the first shot. “We’ll start...
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals ‘How Upsets Happen’; Trap-Game vs. Colts?
If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was watching the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine he wasn't struck with a strong sense of confidence. The Cowboys (8-3) host the Colts (4-7-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in a game that many expect...
Bills WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Combine For 10th TD at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have found the end zone once again on Thursday night at New England. On the first play of the second quarter, the Bills retook the lead after quarterback Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown to go up 10-7. Here's a look at the touchdown ...
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now
Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads
NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Bengals’ Samaje Perine Earns ‘Angry Run’ Status From Major Outlet
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine whipped out a nasty stiff arm on the first play of the game in Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. It was strong enough to earn one of the three angry run spots on Good Morning Football. Perine took down Titans' linebacker David...
Lakers News: Come-From-Behind Pacers Loss Represents Ignominious Moment In LeBron James History
Your Los Angeles Lakers lost in spectacular fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night. Having led at home by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, L.A. saw its offense devolve into haphazard jumper attempts from stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and the team also struggled on defensive switches. The team would ultimately fall, at the buzzer, to an Aaron Nembhard triple.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face a Must-Win Scenario Against New Orleans Saints on Monday Night
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one option for getting into the playoffs this season. Winning the NFC South Division outright. While a Wild Card birth isn't mathematically out of the picture, dropping out of the top spot in their own division would put the Bucs on the outside looking in as it pertains to the postseason seeding race.
Marcus Magic: Rookie’s TD Gives Patriots 7-3 Lead Over Bills: WATCH
FOXBORO — On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal divisional battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. After surrendering a 48-yard field goal from Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass on their first offensive drive of the night,...
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited for the second day in a row on Thursday, not taking a full part in practice just days before the Jaguars travel to Detroit. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two...
Chiefs WRs: JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice, but Kadarius Toney still sidelined
The Chiefs had some good news to share on the injury front Thursday ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness, was returning to work, the team announced. Smith-Schuster, who has 49 catches for 653...
