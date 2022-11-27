ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job

The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now

Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
WOOD, PA
Wichita Eagle

Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads

NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Come-From-Behind Pacers Loss Represents Ignominious Moment In LeBron James History

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost in spectacular fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night. Having led at home by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, L.A. saw its offense devolve into haphazard jumper attempts from stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and the team also struggled on defensive switches. The team would ultimately fall, at the buzzer, to an Aaron Nembhard triple.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Marcus Magic: Rookie’s TD Gives Patriots 7-3 Lead Over Bills: WATCH

FOXBORO — On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal divisional battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. After surrendering a 48-yard field goal from Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass on their first offensive drive of the night,...
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited for the second day in a row on Thursday, not taking a full part in practice just days before the Jaguars travel to Detroit. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy