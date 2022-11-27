Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Wichita Eagle
NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job
The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Wichita Eagle
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals ‘How Upsets Happen’; Trap-Game vs. Colts?
If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was watching the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine he wasn't struck with a strong sense of confidence. The Cowboys (8-3) host the Colts (4-7-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in a game that many expect...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Patriots Week 13: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. It will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's 47-17 wild card route of New England by Buffalo. The Bills hope to add another win to that memory...
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Magic: Rookie’s TD Gives Patriots 7-3 Lead Over Bills: WATCH
FOXBORO — On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal divisional battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. After surrendering a 48-yard field goal from Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass on their first offensive drive of the night,...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited for the second day in a row on Thursday, not taking a full part in practice just days before the Jaguars travel to Detroit. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs WRs: JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice, but Kadarius Toney still sidelined
The Chiefs had some good news to share on the injury front Thursday ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness, was returning to work, the team announced. Smith-Schuster, who has 49 catches for 653...
New England Patriots take on Buffalo Bills
Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face a Must-Win Scenario Against New Orleans Saints on Monday Night
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one option for getting into the playoffs this season. Winning the NFC South Division outright. While a Wild Card birth isn't mathematically out of the picture, dropping out of the top spot in their own division would put the Bucs on the outside looking in as it pertains to the postseason seeding race.
Wichita Eagle
Here are the two Chiefs players who will have the 1st shot at returning punts Sunday
The Chiefs have their answer at punt returner, if only for the short-term, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub announced Thursday that wide receiver Justin Watson and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie will get the first shot. “We’ll start...
Wichita Eagle
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Wichita Eagle
Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge
Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed
DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Has a Fan in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray
In the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton to run their backcourt for the time being. Melton’s consistently been a key contributor for the Sixers throughout the year as he’s their primary backup ball-handler and a defensive standout.
Comments / 0