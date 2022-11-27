ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job

The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Marcus Magic: Rookie’s TD Gives Patriots 7-3 Lead Over Bills: WATCH

FOXBORO — On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal divisional battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. After surrendering a 48-yard field goal from Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass on their first offensive drive of the night,...
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited for the second day in a row on Thursday, not taking a full part in practice just days before the Jaguars travel to Detroit. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Wichita Eagle

Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed

DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime

Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Shake Milton Has a Fan in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray

In the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton to run their backcourt for the time being. Melton’s consistently been a key contributor for the Sixers throughout the year as he’s their primary backup ball-handler and a defensive standout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

