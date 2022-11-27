3 homes in El Monte broken into by 4 suspects; 3 people injured

3 people injured after string of home invasions in El Monte 02:19

Authorities say three homes in El Monte were broken into this weekend.

The home invasions unfolded after 1 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue.

"By 1:50 a.m. the helicopter was around here," said resident Fatima Bernabe. "They put on the lights and they said please don't go out."

Authorities investigate one of the houses suspect broke into during a string of home invasions in El Monte. CBSLA

It was there that at least four suspects broke into three homes. All three homes are adjacent to each other.

In one of the homes, the suspects assaulted the three occupants inside. Authorities said all three victims are adults. Two were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition. The third victim was in serious condition.

The suspects were described as men in their late teens to early 20s. Authorities said two of the suspects were in custody. One of whom is an unidentified 17-year-old man. The other suspect is 24-year-old Arjaon Payne.

Authorities also said they were not actively searching for anyone else. According to the authorities, nothing appeared to be stolen from the homes.

Residents said that one of the suspects fired a shot but hit the ceiling. No one was wounded and a gun was not recovered.