ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Uh, OK: Hogs’ next opponent, Troy, has wins over Florida State and Mississippi College For Women

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtLkn_0jP7fDqN00

Make that headline make sense.

The Troy Trojans head to Bud Walton Arena on Monday for a standard tip-off against No. 9 Arkansas in nonconference play. There’s nothing unusual about it at all. In fact, Troy has been a fairly common out-of-SEC opponent for Arkansas the last 25 years. Monday will mark the opponents’ seventh meeting since 1996.

And the Trojans don’t appear to be half bad. They were picked 10th in the preseason in the 14-team Sun Belt , but enter Monday at 7-1. Guard Duke Miles averages 14 points a game is shooting 47% from 3-point range. Guard Nelson Phillips is a lot like Anthony Black in that he is scoring 13.6 points a game, grabbing six boards and picking up three-plus steals a night.

Troy beat Florida State, too, in its opener against a Division I opponent on November 14. The Trojans had already played two lower-division teams, including Division II Montevallo and Division III Mississippi College For Women (which is a co-ed school, actually).

Arkansas is back at home for the first time in more than a week. The Razorbacks are coming off a 2-1 week at the Maui Invitational. They beat Louisville in the opener and San Diego State in the third-place game while falling to Creighton in the semifinals. The Hogs are 5-1 on the season and could see the debut of freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. , though he’s more likely for the weekend game against San Jose State.

Tip from BWA is at 7 p.m.

List

SEC Power Rankings - Final: UGA rules, Arkansas crashes and burns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX7zt_0jP7fDqN00

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy