Famed Television Star Dies
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissions
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right now
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high note
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
news3lv.com
The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
news3lv.com
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
news3lv.com
Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen to partner with local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Starting today and running through the month of December, Bonanno's is throwing pizza parties for local charities, but they need your help!. Joining me now with more is Maria Bonanno.
news3lv.com
'Little Anthony' to release new single
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legendary singer and former long-time Las Vegas resident 'Little Anthony' Gourdine has a new single. He joins us now to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport surpasses 5 million passengers in single month for first time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas surpassed 5 million passengers this October, the first time it has reached that figure in a single month. The Clark County Department of Aviation says 5.17 million people flew in an out of the airport last month, up nearly 24% compared to October a year ago.
news3lv.com
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
news3lv.com
Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 numerals stops in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can kick off the new year New York style with its iconic 2023 light-up sign. The Times Square New Year’s Eve “2023” Numerals makes its stop in Las Vegas during Kia America's national tour. A Kia Telluride SUV will be...
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Downtown Summerlin holiday parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help lead the arrival of the holidays at Downtown Summerlin. The iconic team of eight horses will serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will pull the famous red, white and gold beer wagon...
news3lv.com
Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
news3lv.com
UNLV professor, film star Clarence Gilyard dies at 66
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV's fine arts department is sharing some sad news. Film and theater professor Clarence Gilyard passed away at the age of 66. If he looks familiar, that's because he had a career in film, television, and theater that lasted more than 30 years. He also...
news3lv.com
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
Taxicab driver loses eye after a rock from a slingshot hits him on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas taxicab driver continues to recover at home after a rock from a slingshot hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Strip, resulting in the loss of an eye. Tilahun Teginge said he’s learning to adjust to his...
news3lv.com
Pac-12 football championship will stay in Las Vegas for 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Pac-12 Conference announced its football championship game will remain in Las Vegas in 2023. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said Thursday that the conference had extended its contract to host the game at Allegiant Stadium for a third straight year. The Pac-12 originally had a two-year...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Patients who have not improved with conventional care
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — What happens when your doctor says they can't treat your pain?. It's a Wellness Wednesday. Doctor Odell joins us with your next steps.
news3lv.com
UNLV hosts student engineering design competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can meet the problem solvers of tomorrow as UNLV prepares for its upcoming engineering showcase. Graduates from the UNLV College of Engineering are showing off their technical expertise by presenting 30 high-tech prototype inventions. Industry experts will be focusing on computer science challenges...
news3lv.com
Sunrise Hospital holds drunk and distracted driving demonstration for local teens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of teenagers die in car crashes across the country each year due to distracted driving and driving under the influence. Sunrise Hospital is helping teens realize how bad the consequences can be. On Wednesday, dozens of Las Vegas High School students watched a demo...
