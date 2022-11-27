ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
UNLV professor, film star Clarence Gilyard dies at 66

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV's fine arts department is sharing some sad news. Film and theater professor Clarence Gilyard passed away at the age of 66. If he looks familiar, that's because he had a career in film, television, and theater that lasted more than 30 years. He also...
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Pac-12 football championship will stay in Las Vegas for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Pac-12 Conference announced its football championship game will remain in Las Vegas in 2023. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said Thursday that the conference had extended its contract to host the game at Allegiant Stadium for a third straight year. The Pac-12 originally had a two-year...
UNLV hosts student engineering design competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can meet the problem solvers of tomorrow as UNLV prepares for its upcoming engineering showcase. Graduates from the UNLV College of Engineering are showing off their technical expertise by presenting 30 high-tech prototype inventions. Industry experts will be focusing on computer science challenges...
