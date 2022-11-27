Read full article on original website
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
American Heritage has overcome adversity throughout its state title bid
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – Overcoming adversity, they say, builds character. The American Heritage Patriots football team certainly buys into that statement. For good reason. They’re a team that has repeatedly overcome obstacles all season long, and guess what? They’re still standing. The Patriots ...
Momentum picking back up for Miami on the recruiting trail
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are flipping prospects and in position for several top targets down the stretch.
miamitimesonline.com
Local teams edge closer to state championship playoffs
Friday’s regional finals of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs thrilled every last fan in the stands at Traz Powell Stadium, with a rematch between the Miami Norland Vikings and the Miami Central Rockets – the teams on the Class 2M Region 4 ticket – delivering a particular punch of awe-inspiring play. When all was said and done, it was the Rockets who claimed victory with a 34-20 win.
Coral Springs Charter Swimmer Riley McCormick Shines at States, Makes College Pick
Riley McCormick was the lone swimmer at Coral Springs Charter to qualify for States and shined after competing in a pair of races. “I am extremely proud of Riley,” said Head Coach Sheri Wells-Smith. “She ended her high school swim career by conquering her goals and has made states since eighth grade. She is so powerful in the water and graceful at the same time.”
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
Coral Springs Resident Carter Bonas Named 2022 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year
One Coral Springs kid has hit a hole-in-one with one of America’s famous magazines. On November 23, Sports Illustrated named Carter Bonas as their SportsKid of the Year for his golf, business, and philanthropy accomplishments. Sports Illustrated details the 11-year-old’s journey to the top and challenges he overcame to...
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options
The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
North Miami Beach High School football player Mahki Rolle killed in NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a North Miami Beach High School football player was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a young person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a teen dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after being shot, the teen made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.A coach and neighbors identified the victim as Mahki Rolle.According to ESPN and Rivals, Rolle was committed to play football at Northern Illinois University.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
Teen arrested in death of North Miami HS star Mekhi Stevenson
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police said Wednesday that they have arrested a teen and were searching for two others in connection with the fatal shooting of a North Miami High School football player.His mother is speaking out, telling CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Everyone who he encountered embraced him and loved home. He was a great child, always smiling, always laughing, and always joking. He meant everything to us. He meant the world to us, everything. It's so hard. Oh my God. He was a great kid, so humble, so peaceful, so mild-mannered. So respectful."Sonya Stevenson also had a message. She said, "Don't play with...
Florida high school football star killed in shooting
A Florida high school football star was killed in a shooting in a Miami-Dade neighborhood on Tuesday.
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Action News Jax
‘Devastated’: 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of South Florida high school QB
MIAMI — A 15-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a South Florida high school quarterback on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The teen, from Miami Gardens, was arrested on charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improperly exhibiting a firearm in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, the Miami Herald reported.
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
Lauderhill man ‘strikes gold’ after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
Winner! A Broward County man went home a winner after he bought a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Lacrosse Coach Claims Kid Makes State Team, Allegedly Steals Registration Fee
Delray Beach “True Lacrosse” Coach Had Been Fired Before Seeking Money From Parents. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Lacrosse coach Mason Poage is accused of telling a parent that her son was selected for a “state” team, then allegedly stole the $1500 […]
iheart.com
Teen Under Arrest After North Miami High School Quarterback Is Shot Dead
A teen is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition after the deadly shooting of a North Miami Senior High quarterback. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says 15-year-old Darrell Xavier Hobley was reportedly playing with the gun and saying it wasn't loaded before it went off. 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson was shot in the chest in front of his younger brother and four other teens who ran away from the Miami Gardens home. No word yet on why they were in the home at 1 p.m. on a school day, who owns the gun and if it was legally purchased.
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Comments / 0