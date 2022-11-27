ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Connecting with COSI – Inside "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs" exhibit

By Liz McGiffin
 4 days ago

You can watch the walkthrough of the exhibit in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their traveling exhibit “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs.”

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur, and shows what to look forward to if you visit the exhibit.

The exhibit is included with General Admission and will be at COSI through March 5, 2023. Click here to learn more about Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs.

COSI recently announced that Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures will be coming to COSI on March 18, 2023. Click here for more information on that upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

