South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal

South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
