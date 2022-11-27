Read full article on original website
Utah stuns No. 4 Arizona on 10th anniversary of Utes coaching legend Rick Majerus' death
Unranked Utah's biggest victory of the year, an 81-66 upset of No. 4 Arizona in the teams' Pac-12 opener Thursday night, came exactly 10 years after the death of Rick Majerus, the legendary coach who led the Utes to the 1998 national title game.
McCullar leads Kansas offensive explosion in return against Seton Hall
Six Jayhawks scored in double figures against the Pirates, but it was Kevin McCullar who led the scoring with 17.
Hogs’ Hold Scoring Parade Against Troy Behind Samara Spencer
Former Razorback Chelsea Dungee on Trojans' bench as five Hogs hit doubles figures.
