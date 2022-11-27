Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
DDH Insurance holding fourth annual pajama drive
Information provided by Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance. Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance announced it is having its fourth annual PJ Drive for children ages 2-21. “It is not uncommon for children to come into the foster care system with very little clothing,” the release said. “Having a pair of their own pajamas is a simple gift that provides warmth and comfort.”
benitolink.com
Barbara Marie Recalde
Barbara Marie Recalde passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2022, at the age of 83, in. Hollister, California. Nana Barb to her grandchildren and their friends. Barbara was born in Hollister, California to Eugene Klauer and Pearl Johnson on September 14, 1939. She attended local schools graduating from...
benitolink.com
True Value to offer free fluorescent light bulb recycling
Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management. San Benito County Integrated Waste Management announced residents can now recycle their unbroken fluorescent lamps free at True Value, located at 1260 Fourth Street in Hollister. The news release said in early 2022, San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) was...
benitolink.com
Doris Schmidt
On Friday, November 25, 2022, Doris Ann Schmidt passed away peacefully in her Hollister home at the age of 96. Doris Ann was born in Deerfield, Wisconsin, on May 14, 1926, to her parents Herman Thompson and Ida Gerstner Thompson. Shortly after her birth her father died. Her mother remarried to Albert F. Heiking who raised her as his own.
benitolink.com
Giving Tuesday is another news day
“When do you guys publish?” This is something we are asked regularly. The answer is that our intrepid BenitoLink reporting team typically publishes about three fresh articles a day. We give you a healthy balance of up-to-date news, opinions written by community members, and we always like to include...
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins says it has not filed for bankruptcy
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it has not filed for bankruptcy “to date.”. In a Nov. 29 news release it said administrative staff and hospital experts are pursuing multiple angles to resolve the hospital’s fiscal emergency. “The hospital remains open and continues to offer high-quality patient care without...
benitolink.com
Phase 2 of Santana Ranch Apartments moves forward
The first phase of 55-unit Santana Ranch Apartments was completed in September but because of PG&E delays won't be available until late January 2023. Photo by John Chadwell. Editor’s note: This article was updated to include PG&E’s response. Last updated Nov. 29 at 4:45 p.m. The San Benito...
benitolink.com
SJB declares property a public nuisance citing San Juan Creek floodplain violations
A special San Juan Bautista City Council meeting was held on Nov. 29 to allow public comment on the city’s ongoing attempts to resolve violations of its floodplain ordinance occurring at 451 San Juan Hollister Road, a property owned by Kulta Farms LLC. The city said violations included unacceptable grading of the property and maintaining an automobile and contractor’s yard without a permit.
benitolink.com
San Benito County sees two Thanksgiving Day gun-related incidents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and Hollister Police Department had an eventful Thanksgiving Day as they made a weapons arrest and responded to an unrelated shooting. On Nov. 24 at 3:40 a.m. during a traffic stop near Hillcrest Road and...
