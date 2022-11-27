LeBron James' aid of Russell Westbrook after flagrant foul shows togetherness Lakers need for season turnaround

Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson gave a peak into what the NBA legend didn't do for her that she has found in her new relationship.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones indirectly calls out Stephen A. Smith by liking a twitter video that called Smith a coon.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense
Steve Kerr called out Jordan Poole's careless play and poor defense after loss against the Dallas Mavericks.
Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once admitted that he will never say he was better than Michael Jordan,
