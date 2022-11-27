ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal

South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction and preview

The calendar has turned to December, and it’s time to crown the champion of college football’s top conference. The 2022 SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) features No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU facing off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday’s showdown is a rematch from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer explains how his team was able to beat Tennessee

One of the most impressive victories across the SEC this season was South Carolina’s 63-38 win over Tennessee on Nov. 19. It was one of quarterback Spencer Rattler’s best games of the year as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer explained in an OutKick appearance mentally how his team was able to pull off the upset.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 reasons LSU will win its most unlikely SEC title

LSU has been to the SEC Championship Game 6 previous times. Four of the games have come against Georgia. The Tigers have won 3 of those, but their only loss in the title game came against the Bulldogs (34-14 in 2005). No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia meet in...
ATHENS, GA
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC

