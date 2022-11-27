Read full article on original website
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Kirby Smart shares assessment of LSU, Harold Perkins after watching film of Tigers
Kirby Smart has been asked for his thoughts on LSU since the SEC Championship Game matchup was set. At this point, Smart has had the chance to break down some game film of Georgia’s conference title game opponent in action. Smart praised LSU’s roster and identified some of the...
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
Team Scoop - Bright Gamecock Future
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including a look back and a look ahead to what is to come in Columbia.
Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
The calendar has turned to December, and it’s time to crown the champion of college football’s top conference. The 2022 SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) features No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU facing off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday’s showdown is a rematch from...
Jacob Smith's Raw Power Entices P5 Programs
Defensive end Jacob Smith is teammates with quarterback Dante Reno, and South Carolina is in hot pursuit of the talented linemen.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer explains how his team was able to beat Tennessee
One of the most impressive victories across the SEC this season was South Carolina’s 63-38 win over Tennessee on Nov. 19. It was one of quarterback Spencer Rattler’s best games of the year as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer explained in an OutKick appearance mentally how his team was able to pull off the upset.
Beamer helping Rattler make 'the best decision for his future'
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finished out the regular season strong as he played a pivotal part in why his team was able to defeat back-to-back top 10 opponents. The Gamecocks’ signal caller will now have a decision to make as to if he wants to come back to Columbia for the 2023 season.
5 reasons LSU will win its most unlikely SEC title
LSU has been to the SEC Championship Game 6 previous times. Four of the games have come against Georgia. The Tigers have won 3 of those, but their only loss in the title game came against the Bulldogs (34-14 in 2005). No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia meet in...
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
CFP Rankings Prediction; Where Does South Carolina Stand? The Complete Case
The final CFP rankings will be released tonight, and South Carolina expects to find itself in the top 25.
South Carolina Trounced By George Washington
The Gamecocks traveled to the nation's capital and suffered a demoralizing loss to George Washington on Wednesday night.
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
The Potential Ripple Effect Of The Hugh Freeze Hire
Auburn announced the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, which holds implications for South Carolina and the entire college football landscape.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Najee Harris hilariously calls out teammate George Pickens' Georgia title: 'He got his weak ass natty'
Georgia is the most recent national title winner and the Bulldogs are poised for a repeat as the projected top seed in the College Football Playoff. And former Crimson Tide star Najee Harris hasn’t forgotten that last matchup that he was on the losing side of, calling out current teammate George Pickens.
Does Swinney think Clemson needs to dip into transfer portal this time around?
Clemson may be preparing for another game this week. But with an important date on the recruiting calendar looming, Dabo Swinney has to think about next year, too. The first of two transfer portal windows (...)
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
