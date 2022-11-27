Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Sporting News
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13
"Thursday Night Football" is getting a divisional clash in Week 13 that could prove quite important to the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots (6-5) are hosting the Bills (8-3) in a game that will have a big impact on the AFC East standings and the conference wild-card race. The Bills...
Sporting News
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return
Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight. The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White
Happy December, everyone! We have officially reached the home stretch of the NFL season, which means only a few weeks lie between now and the fantasy football playoffs. With six teams on bye next week, there has never been a more important time to get ahead of Week 14's potential waiver wire commodities. By proactively adding free agents now who could become top pickups next Wednesday — guys like Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White — you could give your team a much-needed boost in a must-win final regular-season matchup.
Sporting News
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 13 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's Week 13, and the fantasy football playoffs are only a few weeks away. That makes every start 'em, sit 'em decision more critical with most matchups having a lot on the line. Fortunately, SN's Vinnie Iyer is here to help with fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips for those who have already fallen out of the running in season-long leagues.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Benny Snell, Jordan Mason among top pickups after injuries to Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey
Who will be the surprise running backs that lead teams to fantasy football glory in 2022? There's at least one every season, and after injuries to Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell last week, it just might be JaMycal Hasty, Zonovan Knight, Benny Snell, or Jordan Mason this year. All will be among the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, but late-season breakouts aren't just confined to running back. Wide receivers like Jameson Williams and Van Jefferson could also be difference-makers, and both are worth targeting as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 13: Bills get past Patriots; Bengals outlast Chiefs; Titans shock Eagles
Week 12 came with more crazy finishes. While the Chargers made a great escape at Arizona, the Ravens and Buccaneers weren't so fortunate on the road in blowing late leads. The Seahawks also got stunned at home by the Raiders. There also were some more predictable outcomes as the Chiefs,...
Sporting News
Who is Marcus Jones? Patriots rookie continues breakout with receiving touchdown vs. Bills on 'TNF'
The Patriots may have found the unthinkable in the 2022 NFL Draft: a three-way player. Two games after his game-winning punt return touchdown against the Jets, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones added a receiving touchdown to his resume Thursday, a 48-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen. As impressive as the...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons
'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13
As Week 13 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to stay up to date on the current injury status of several impactful running backs, including Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, and Raheem Mostert. These four RBs landed on their respective team's early-week injury reports, and their statuses have a significant impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions in a key fantasy week.
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Busts: Zonovan Knight, Deshaun Watson, Jeff Wilson Jr. among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
Entering Week 13, the margin for error is slimmer than ever, especially if you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble. With only two teams on bye and the majority of players available to start, avoiding potential landmines and busts like Zonovan Knight and Deshaun Watson is a must if you're trying to keep your season alive. Our Week 13 bust list is here to help inform your tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday's old tweets resurface on heels of Colts' bizarre 'Monday Night Football' time management
Jeff Saturday may have a tweet for everything. Before taking the head coaching gig with the Colts, Saturday was a talking head for ESPN, and his job was to, well, talk. Whether that was on TV or Twitter didn't matter, but the latter is a growing cause for entertainment as Saturday's coaching tenure plays out in Indy.
Comments / 0