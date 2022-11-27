ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'

The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White

Happy December, everyone! We have officially reached the home stretch of the NFL season, which means only a few weeks lie between now and the fantasy football playoffs. With six teams on bye next week, there has never been a more important time to get ahead of Week 14's potential waiver wire commodities. By proactively adding free agents now who could become top pickups next Wednesday — guys like Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White — you could give your team a much-needed boost in a must-win final regular-season matchup.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 13 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's Week 13, and the fantasy football playoffs are only a few weeks away. That makes every start 'em, sit 'em decision more critical with most matchups having a lot on the line. Fortunately, SN's Vinnie Iyer is here to help with fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips for those who have already fallen out of the running in season-long leagues.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Benny Snell, Jordan Mason among top pickups after injuries to Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey

Who will be the surprise running backs that lead teams to fantasy football glory in 2022? There's at least one every season, and after injuries to Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell last week, it just might be JaMycal Hasty, Zonovan Knight, Benny Snell, or Jordan Mason this year. All will be among the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, but late-season breakouts aren't just confined to running back. Wide receivers like Jameson Williams and Van Jefferson could also be difference-makers, and both are worth targeting as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons

'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13

As Week 13 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to stay up to date on the current injury status of several impactful running backs, including Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, and Raheem Mostert. These four RBs landed on their respective team's early-week injury reports, and their statuses have a significant impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions in a key fantasy week.
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Busts: Zonovan Knight, Deshaun Watson, Jeff Wilson Jr. among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

Entering Week 13, the margin for error is slimmer than ever, especially if you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble. With only two teams on bye and the majority of players available to start, avoiding potential landmines and busts like Zonovan Knight and Deshaun Watson is a must if you're trying to keep your season alive. Our Week 13 bust list is here to help inform your tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy