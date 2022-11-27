Who will be the surprise running backs that lead teams to fantasy football glory in 2022? There's at least one every season, and after injuries to Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell last week, it just might be JaMycal Hasty, Zonovan Knight, Benny Snell, or Jordan Mason this year. All will be among the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, but late-season breakouts aren't just confined to running back. Wide receivers like Jameson Williams and Van Jefferson could also be difference-makers, and both are worth targeting as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

2 DAYS AGO