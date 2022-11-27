Read full article on original website
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
'Giving Machine' in Bellevue offers unique way to support global charities
BELLEVUE, Wash. — There is a new way to support families in need around the world and it comes in the form of a vending machine. But don't expect these machines to operate like the coin-ops you may be used to. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day...
10 free holiday activities in Washington
WASHINGTON — Celebrating the holidays does not need to break the bank. Here is a list of free activities all around the state that you and your family can enjoy this holiday season. La Conner Tree Lighting. Take the family on a mini road trip to La Conner, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Refugee Artisan Initiative has a goal of making 1,500 hats, scarves, mittens for unhoused teens
SEATTLE — The Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) has a goal of raising $45,000 by giving Tuesday in order to provide hats and scarves to local unhoused teens. RAI is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been providing training and employment to immigrant women since 2017. Founder Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman said her vision was to create an organization that would provide an inclusive and prosperous transition to the United States through skill training and micro-business development.
5 things to know Thursday
SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins. Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday. During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night. Serrano said although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Washington
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Marysville cold weather shelter sees record number of people seeking a place to stay warm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — As thousands are without power in Snohomish County Wednesday, some overnight shelters are seeing a record number of people needing a warm place to stay. Snohomish County has six overnight cold weather shelters. The shelter at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville is filling more beds than ever.
West Seattle market highlights local Native artists
SEATTLE — As part of "Small Business Saturday," hundreds flocked to West Seattle to support local Native-owned businesses and artists. It's all part of this year's "Native Art Market." More than 20 vendors made their way to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on Saturday to showcase their love...
25 Pictures Of Washington State’s Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern
25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern. I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen. The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this...
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Washington residents can still get free at-home COVID tests through the end of 2022
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits through the end of 2022 despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. Washington residents can order up to 10 free at-home test kits per month through...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
bsd405.org
Districtwide School Closure for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, all Bellevue School District schools will be closed and programs cancelled. This includes all district and school programs, preschool, childcare, nutrition and transportation services, afterschool activities and athletics. Updates will be shared as appropriate, including on bsd405.org. Please read our inclement weather and potential closure news post for more information on processes and procedures related to closures and potential impacts to families.
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Redmond nonprofit dedicated to helping people fight cancer dealing with Thanksgiving theft
SEATTLE — The decorations are up and the Christmas music is on at the Overlake Discovery Shop. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to cancer research and programs. The store is run by volunteers. “Everyone here gives their time and their energy and time away from their families to...
