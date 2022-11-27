ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer Island, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KING 5

10 free holiday activities in Washington

WASHINGTON — Celebrating the holidays does not need to break the bank. Here is a list of free activities all around the state that you and your family can enjoy this holiday season. La Conner Tree Lighting. Take the family on a mini road trip to La Conner, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’

Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Refugee Artisan Initiative has a goal of making 1,500 hats, scarves, mittens for unhoused teens

SEATTLE — The Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) has a goal of raising $45,000 by giving Tuesday in order to provide hats and scarves to local unhoused teens. RAI is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been providing training and employment to immigrant women since 2017. Founder Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman said her vision was to create an organization that would provide an inclusive and prosperous transition to the United States through skill training and micro-business development.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins. Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday. During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night. Serrano said although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

West Seattle market highlights local Native artists

SEATTLE — As part of "Small Business Saturday," hundreds flocked to West Seattle to support local Native-owned businesses and artists. It's all part of this year's "Native Art Market." More than 20 vendors made their way to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on Saturday to showcase their love...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
bsd405.org

Districtwide School Closure for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Thursday, December 1, all Bellevue School District schools will be closed and programs cancelled. This includes all district and school programs, preschool, childcare, nutrition and transportation services, afterschool activities and athletics. Updates will be shared as appropriate, including on bsd405.org. Please read our inclement weather and potential closure news post for more information on processes and procedures related to closures and potential impacts to families.
BELLEVUE, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
