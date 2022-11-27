LEESBURG — The town of Leesburg will be illuminating their streets for the annual Candelaria and Christmas party event 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Bring out the kids to see Santa, who will coming to town at 6 p.m. There will be cookies and refreshments such as coffee and hot chocolate at the old firehouse in downtown Leesburg.

