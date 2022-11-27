Read full article on original website
Syracuse Community Center To Host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 3
SYRACUSE — Santa is starting to make his annual visits to area communities, seeing what children have on their wish lists and double checking his naughty and nice list. Kids of all ages can enjoy Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 Long Drive, Syracuse.
Welcome To December – Ho, Ho, Ho!
WARSAW — With the arrival of December, we offer you some trivia and details on upcoming holiday events. December birthstones are Tanzanite, Zircon and Turquoise. Birth flowers for the month of December are Narcissus and Holly. Zodiac signs are Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) and Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). HOLIDAYS:
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Saturday
MENTONE — The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding its annual craft show Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show will go to the museum. This event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentone Fire Station....
‘Miracles on Main and Market’ Kicks Off Christmas Season In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s annual holiday season tradition, the Miracles at Main and Market parade, will once again take to the streets of the Elkhart County town Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup for the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., from...
Central Park’s Light Up The Night Is Friday
WARSAW — Celebrate the first lighting of the Central Park Holiday Light Display from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Central Park, 225 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw. This is a free family event. Children will receive glow necklaces and goodie bags while supplies last. Silver Level Sponsorship is...
Leesburg Keeps Candelaria Tradition Alive
LEESBURG — The town of Leesburg will be illuminating their streets for the annual Candelaria and Christmas party event 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Bring out the kids to see Santa, who will coming to town at 6 p.m. There will be cookies and refreshments such as coffee and hot chocolate at the old firehouse in downtown Leesburg.
Trine Orchestra, Choir Present Annual Holiday Concert Sunday
ANGOLA — Trine University’s Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will present their annual Christmas concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public. The University Choir will open the program with:. “Carol...
Margie Ballentine
Margie Lea Ballentine, 56, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Silver Lake. Margie was born June 1, 1966, in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of James and Mary (Pogue) Leadford. She was united in marriage to David Ballentine. One of Margie’s favorite hobbies was diamond painting....
Pet food drive benefits Animal Welfare League
PIERCETON — Molson Coors and Five Star Distributing held a pet food drive to benefit the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. The pet food drive was organized by Molson Coors Sr. Distributor Sales Executive, Stacey Sherman, and Five Star Distributing Marketing & Promotions Manager, Lindsay Walter. Five Star...
Joan Willard — UPDATED
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
KBOR, Big Brothers Big Sisters Team Up For Annual Boots For Scholars
WARSAW — For the 10th year in a row, the Kosciusko Board of REALTORS® partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and hosted “Littles” and their “Bigs” for their Boots for Scholars program. On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, KBOR met 25 children...
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene Uecker — UPDATED
Marlene Uecker, 85, Churubusco, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge, Fort Wayne. She was born July 2, 1937. Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker on June 29, 1963; he preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a brother,...
Oak & Alley’s New Owner Approved For Alcoholic Permit Transfer
WARSAW — An alcoholic beverage permit transfer for Oak & Alley in Warsaw was approved during a Dec. 1 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. The restaurant, located at 2308 E. Center St., Warsaw, was sold to Chris Polk by David Gustafson. Polk was present at the meeting for the transfer.
