ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship: 3 matchups that LSU must win vs. Georgia

Georgia presents a lot of problems for any team it plays. The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs are as talented as any team in the country. They also have the experience of having won the national championship last season. So they will present significant challenges for LSU in virtually every...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

3 reasons Georgia football will not leave Atlanta empty-handed

Georgia football takes on LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, and unlike the 2021 squad, this group won’t leave Atlanta without the trophy on the bus. This team got a rude awakening last year and now knows it cannot overlook the SEC Championship opponent. At the same time, this year’s opponent is one of the final squad’s on the Dawgs’ revenge tour list.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming

Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WAFB

BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy