saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart shares assessment of LSU, Harold Perkins after watching film of Tigers
Kirby Smart has been asked for his thoughts on LSU since the SEC Championship Game matchup was set. At this point, Smart has had the chance to break down some game film of Georgia’s conference title game opponent in action. Smart praised LSU’s roster and identified some of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship: 3 matchups that LSU must win vs. Georgia
Georgia presents a lot of problems for any team it plays. The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs are as talented as any team in the country. They also have the experience of having won the national championship last season. So they will present significant challenges for LSU in virtually every...
3 reasons Georgia football will not leave Atlanta empty-handed
Georgia football takes on LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, and unlike the 2021 squad, this group won’t leave Atlanta without the trophy on the bus. This team got a rude awakening last year and now knows it cannot overlook the SEC Championship opponent. At the same time, this year’s opponent is one of the final squad’s on the Dawgs’ revenge tour list.
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
NOLA.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
wbrz.com
Missing Denham Springs woman found safe, spent night in deer stand after getting lost in woods
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman reported missing Saturday night was found safe the next morning after spending the night in a deer stand. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman got lost in the woods overnight. Once it got dark and started raining, she decided to stay for the night in a deer stand at Mullin Swamp Hunting Club.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
brproud.com
Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
Bryan police identify 19-year-old male as homicide victim
Upon arrival, Bryan police said they located David Lopez, 19, inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.
