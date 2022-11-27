ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Gerwig Says She Was "Terrified" Of Making The "Barbie" Movie, And I Kind Of Get It

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 4 days ago

We know you're excited for the Barbie movie. Who isn't?

Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the many reasons the Barbie movie is so hotly anticipated is that it was written and directed by Greta Gerwig — who's responsible for such critically acclaimed movies as Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women .

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

As it turns out, though, Greta was quite anxious when it came down to making the movie.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Netflix

During an appearance on Dua Lipa 's At Your Service podcast, Greta said she was actually "terrified" to put her stamp on the Barbie franchise.

Monica Schipper / Deadline via Getty Images

“It was terrifying,” she recalled. “I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’"

David M. Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

She added, "It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Mike Marsland / Getty Images / WireImage

But the risky aspect of making the Barbie movie was also what drew Greta to the project to begin with.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

“I think it was that feeling I had that it would be really interesting terror,” she recalled. “Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, 'I am terrified of that.'"

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

She continued, "Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Words to live by! You can listen to the entire interview here .

