Colorado State

The Associated Press

Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one by Louis Vuitton. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, seeming keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, from Biden’s home state of Delaware.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Inside the CNN newsroom cuts

CILLIZZA OUT — CNN’s mass layoffs have claimed one cornerstone of its Washington coverage: Political analyst CHRIS CILLIZZA is among those who have been laid off from the network this week. People familiar with the decision confirmed the move, first reported by Variety, with Eugene and Chris Cadelago.
Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment

With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
Democrats prepare for the Senate map from hell

DEFENSIVE CROUCH — After Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s fate is decided next week in Georgia’s Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, don’t expect a breather. Democrats will almost immediately be back on defense, as the lopsided nature of the 2024 Senate playing field comes into full view.
It's beginning to look a lot like Dis-mas

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. As the year comes to a close, White House aides and reporters are gossiping about the...
Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Look who’s not coming to dinner

Here’s what NatSecDaily wants to know: Why is French President EMMANUEL MACRON in town tonight for a state dinner?. Set aside that France is America’s oldest ally and that a French leader has sat down for a fancy meal with every one of his U.S. counterparts since BILL CLINTON. The real question is why France is receiving the honor instead of another nation.

