Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one by Louis Vuitton. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, seeming keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, from Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Inside the CNN newsroom cuts
CILLIZZA OUT — CNN’s mass layoffs have claimed one cornerstone of its Washington coverage: Political analyst CHRIS CILLIZZA is among those who have been laid off from the network this week. People familiar with the decision confirmed the move, first reported by Variety, with Eugene and Chris Cadelago.
Chuck Schumer cobbled together a broad coalition to avert a national rail strike with a successful 80-15 vote in the Senate.
Six Republicans joined all but one Democrat in backing paid sick leave, but the proposal fell short. What happened: The Senate rounded up significant bipartisan support to avert a national rail strike, passing a measure 80-15 to do precisely that. One senator, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), responded "present." The nos...
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment
With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
Ooh la la! Biden's first state dinner brings out glamour and guests galore
After a pandemic pause, the White House hosts a formal gala honoring France.
Conservatives sharpen their knives as McCarthy works to peel off skeptics
Some Freedom Caucus members view his efforts as a transparent attempt by the House GOP leader and his allies to defang proposed rules changes ahead of Jan. 3.
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump investigation
South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Georgia.
Democrats prepare for the Senate map from hell
DEFENSIVE CROUCH — After Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s fate is decided next week in Georgia’s Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, don’t expect a breather. Democrats will almost immediately be back on defense, as the lopsided nature of the 2024 Senate playing field comes into full view.
Jury convicts Oath Keepers leader of seditious conspiracy
Stewart Rhodes’ conviction is the most significant to emerge from the Justice Department’s investigation of the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Opinion | Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner if Trump Wins Again
In a second term, Trump would surely give in to his worst impulses with little restraining him.
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
It's beginning to look a lot like Dis-mas
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. As the year comes to a close, White House aides and reporters are gossiping about the...
Meet the legal nerd who MAGA bigwigs are turning to for help
Stanley Woodward is not a typical Trump-world lawyer. He’s just trying to save their hides in court.
Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Is Angering Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
Look who’s not coming to dinner
Here’s what NatSecDaily wants to know: Why is French President EMMANUEL MACRON in town tonight for a state dinner?. Set aside that France is America’s oldest ally and that a French leader has sat down for a fancy meal with every one of his U.S. counterparts since BILL CLINTON. The real question is why France is receiving the honor instead of another nation.
