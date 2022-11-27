Do you want to volunteer and make a difference in our community? AARP invites you to join the AARP San Jose Advocacy Team (SJAT). AARP SJAT volunteers serve as AARP’s local points-of-contact with their respective elected officials and advocate on vital issues that matter most to older adults. You do not need special expertise to join the team – AARP will provide formal training to all volunteers. If you are interested in joining the volunteer team, apply at events.aarp.org/SJAT by January 15, 2023.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO