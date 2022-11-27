Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Zoe Saldana Says She 'Felt Stuck' Making Franchise Films Over Last Decade: But 'I'm Very Grateful'
"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," Zoe Saldana said Zoe Saldana is eager to grow as an actress and take on new challenges. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Saldana, who returns as Neytiri in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water in late December, said that she has not been "able to expand or grow" in an artistic sense while working on franchise films like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the...
Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’
Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
New Indiana Jones film title revealed with launch of trailer
The title of the new Indiana Jones film has been revealed with the release of the trailer for the movie starring Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released next June and was previous known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Ford first played the title role in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.
Avatar: The Way of Water had Zoe Saldaña "sobbing" as she finally watched the long-awaited sequel
"I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on"
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle
As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora. While humans may...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
Willow Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-7
This is a spoiler free review of episodes 1-7 of Willow. In an age where "content" is king and established franchises rule Hollywood, it often feels as if everything is getting rebooted. In many cases, it can leave fans wishing their precious artistic fave was left alone. But in some cases, it can lead to underappreciated gems getting to find a new audience as they're reimagined for the modern age. Or, in the case of the new Disney+ series Willow, it can build on a beloved story that many thought would never be continued. The first seven episodes of Jon Kasdan's sequel to the 1988 Ron Howard dark fantasy amount to one of 2022's most magical shows.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire
It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains how his dead character returns for the sequel
Exclusive: Stephen Lang returns in Avatar: The Way of Water – and this time he's blue
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
James Cameron's Activism Makes 'Avatar' More Powerful
The impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water has reignited discussions about why James Cameron’s original film was such an anomaly in nearly every way imaginable. The film’s unprecedented box office success, its use of emerging 3D technology, and its critical acclaim defied any expectations that doubters may have had. Everyone should have learned by now to never doubt Cameron, who managed to conceive of the entire world of Pandora on his own. There aren’t many other films that have grossed over $1 billion that aren’t sequels, comic book adaptations, reboots, or fairy tales; in fact, one of the only other ones that is similarly original is Cameron’s other blockbuster, Titanic.
