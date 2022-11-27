'Know where your children are': Atlanta officials issue plea after 12-year-old killed outside Atlantic Station

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta councilwoman to propose new youth curfew after deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend involving a group of young people, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites says she wants stricter curfew guidelines for those under the age of 16. The Post 3 councilwoman wants to introduce a proposal for a new curfew. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Department update on deadly 17th Street shooting investigation
Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in a shooting near Atlantic Station. One suspect is wearing a black and yellow hoodie and the other is wearing a blue hoodie with white letters, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in NE Atlanta Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney
ATLANTA - The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
fox5atlanta.com
Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta officer struck while driving motorcycle on I-75, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said an officer driving a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning. Police said a motors unit officers was struck by a vehicle. They were alert, conscious and breathing when they went to a Grady Memorial Hospital. The crash...
fox5atlanta.com
Court permits defendant's violent past to be used as evidence in trial over Secoriea Turner's murder
ATLANTA - A Georgia Appeals Court will allow Fulton County prosecutors to present previous crimes as evidence against the defendant charged in connection to the death of Secoreia Turner. The 8-year-old died in July 2020, one month after the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Prosecutors said Jerrion McKinney...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect demanded money before trying to break into cash register at West End Mall, police say
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Wet End Mall in southwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance images of a suspect they said came into a cell phone repair store with a gun and demanded money on Nov. 5. Police said a store...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday. Bacchuber's family said he had been missing...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
fox5atlanta.com
Student attacked teacher at a Gwinnett County high school, officials say
At least one student intervened in the attack, according to the Gwinnett County superintendent. The principal said school leaders are investigating the incident and the student is facing criminal charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card from car, using it for gas
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a woman broke into someone's car, stole their credit card and used it to buy gas at a QuikTrip in Decatur. Police shared an image of the suspect, who they said broke into a car on Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 7. Police...
Comments / 0