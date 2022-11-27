ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Know where your children are': Atlanta officials issue plea after 12-year-old killed outside Atlantic Station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in NE Atlanta Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney

ATLANTA - The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta officer struck while driving motorcycle on I-75, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said an officer driving a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning. Police said a motors unit officers was struck by a vehicle. They were alert, conscious and breathing when they went to a Grady Memorial Hospital. The crash...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday. Bacchuber's family said he had been missing...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy