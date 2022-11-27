ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Vehicle flips over into NJ marsh, trapping 3; driver killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A vehicle flipped over into a New Jersey marsh over the weekend, trapping three occupants and killing the driver as the other two were able to reach safety, authorities said.

Toms River police said officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the scene on South Shore Drive and found the vehicle upside-down in the marsh “with the occupants trapped inside.”

Police said the two passengers were unhurt and managed to free themselves but 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva of Toms River “was trapped and submerged in the water.” He was eventually freed and taken to Community Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was heading south at high speed when it lost control and left the roadway, striking a pole before overturning in the marsh. The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy