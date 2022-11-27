Read full article on original website
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster Goes Primal for New Trilogy
CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More to Cast
Who remembers the Beast Wars Transformers cartoon in the 90s? If you do, then you were probably over the moon to learn that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and that it would be the first in an already-planned trilogy. Now, you'll be excited to learn that even more cast members have been added to the new movie.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
Robert De Niro to Lead Political Thriller Series 'Zero Day' at Netflix
In a first for his storied career, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is taking a leading role in a television series. Variety reports that The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull star will appear in the political thriller limited series Zero Day from creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Details of the project are currently under wraps, but it is currently in development at Netflix.
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
'Andor' Is the Most Exciting That Star Wars Has Been in Years
It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.
New 'A Man Called Otto' Trailer Shows Tom Hanks As the World's Grumpiest Neighbor
Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks' newest film project. The new trailer gives us a closer look at the eponymous and grumpy Otto before the film's release on January 13, 2023. The new film is based on the # 1...
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
'Dungeons and Dragons' and 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' on Display at Paramount's CCXP Booth
Brazil's biggest fan convention kicks off in Saō Paulo today and Collider is on the ground at CCXP to get the latest scoop on all of the movies and shows on display at the event. Since CCXP is one of the biggest pop culture festivals in the world, the major studios have all brought their A-game to the con floor. Collider's own Editor-i-Chief Steve Weintraub is in Saō Paulo touring the event and was able to snap some pictures of the epic displays, activations, and more. While Paramount was primarily wrapped up in Star Trek for US cons SDCC and NYCC, they're going all in at CCXP with a pair of upcoming feature films.
New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Footage Shows Grogu Flexing His Force Skills
Now that audiences know to expect the return of Disney+'s original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian this March, the anticipation and excitement can begin to properly build. As part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand via video to share a brand-new look at the upcoming season, which features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) himself, as well as his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu, who has some new skills to show off.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
From 'Breaking Bad' to 'Friends': The 10 Best TV Show Finales Ever, According to IMDb
When a TV show ends, it tends to be a huge event. It's the conclusion of stories of sprawling character arcs and complex storylines, usually spanning years. From Friendsto Better Call Saul, there is a good variety of shows with outstanding finales that bring their stories to a resounding close. Of course, fans have been sure to head to IMDb to show their love for these endings, leading some to be among the highest-rated episodes on the platform.
'The Last of Us': 10 Must-Haves for HBO's Upcoming Series
The release of HBO’s The Last of Us is nearly upon us. Set to release on the 15th of January, 2023, the show’s first episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max. It’s one of the most anticipated projects from the network behind House of the Dragon, promising to faithfully adapt one of the most beloved games ever made.
‘Violent Night’s Co-Writers Reveal Origins of New Christmas Movie
The David Harbour-starring holiday movie Violent Night is certainly a new offering to watch out for. The action-comedy Christmas film, directed by Tommy Wirkola, sees Santa taking on an elite team of mercenaries, who breaks into the home of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve. As fun as the premise sounds, the R-rated movie takes ‘violent’ in its name very seriously and makes a point that “this Nick is no saint.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller talk about how they conceived that idea while Harbour explains the theme of the movie.
'Indiana Jones 5' Unearths New Title for Next Installment
Work on the long-awaited fifth installment to the Indiana Jones franchise has kicked into high gear over the past year. Since 2008 after the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the project had been seemingly stuck in quicksand, with former steward Steven Spielberg passing the film onto his predecessor and writing duties becoming a proverbial hot potato being passed around from one creative to another. With director James Mangold hard at work on post-production though, this mythical movie is more real than ever. Now, with D23 underway and the whip-cracking adventure featured, we now know the likely final movie in Harrison Ford's tenure will be called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
